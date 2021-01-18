MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Tandav controversy | FIR against makers of Amazon Prime web series for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

The FIR against makers of web series 'Tandav' has been filed at Hazratganj Kotwali in UP’s capital city Lucknow

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15. (Image: Twitter/@aliabbaszafar)

'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15. (Image: Twitter/@aliabbaszafar)


In further controversy on web series Tandav, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The FIR has been filed at Hazratganj Kotwali in UP’s capital city Lucknow, reported news agency ANI.

'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on January 15.

Soon after the release, the web series has been surrounded with controversy.

On January 17, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting sought an explanation from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on the issue, reported news agency PTI citing sources.

Close

Related stories

This came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Kotak said he had written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on Amazon Prime Video's series Tandav for ridiculing Hindu deities.

Kotak, an MP from Mumbai North-East, alleged that attempts are often made on such platforms to not show Hindu deities in good light.

He said different organisations and individuals have complained that Hindu gods and goddesses have been ridiculed in Tandav web series.

Sharing the picture of his letter to Javadekar on Twitter, Kotak said as there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content and films on such platforms are full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity. It seems that makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments, he said in the letter dated January 16.

Saif Ali Khan must apologise: BJP leader Ram Kadam

The government recently brought OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar, besides other online news and current affairs content, under the ambit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, giving it powers to regulate policies and rules for the digital space.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Amazon Prime Video #Current Affairs #Entertainment #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Jan 18, 2021 09:18 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.