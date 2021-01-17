MARKET NEWS

Boycott Tandav call | Web series hurts Hindu sentiments, Saif Ali Khan must apologise: BJP leader Ram Kadam

Taking to Twitter on January 17, Ram Kadam wrote: “Why are Hindu gods and goddesses being disrespected through various films and web series? The latest example is the web series Tandav. Saif Ali Khan is yet again a part of such series that hurts Hindu sentiments.”

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
A screengrab of the scene from Amazon Prime's Tandav featuring actor Zeeshan Ayyub, which has allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments

A screengrab of the scene from Amazon Prime's Tandav featuring actor Zeeshan Ayyub, which has allegedly hurt Hindu sentiments


Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam has called for a boycott of the web series ‘Tandav’ featuring Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Avinash Tiwary among others, for “hurting Hindu sentiments”.

He then said that “Director Ali Abbas Zafar will have to remove the part where Lord Shiva is being made fun of. Actor Zeshan Ayub will have to apologise, and the series will have to be boycotted at the earliest”. The BJP leader also said the director, the producer, and the actors must kneel down and apologise with folded hands.

Kadam has further warned that he would approach the Mumbai Police to register a complaint against the Amazon Prime original series.

Tandav, a political drama series starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sarah-Jane Dias, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Kumud Mishra premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. Despite the star-studded cast, the much-hyped show has failed to impress the Indian audience with its dark, grim portrayal of closed-door politics.
