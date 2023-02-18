Spadikam re-release: Bringing abracadabra back

Mohanlal as Aadu Thoma in 'Spadikam', which re-released in theatres on February 9, 2023. (Screenshot)

It is the age of cosmetic upgrades in all fields, including cinema. The new-age fad of re-releasing yester-year hits – with DDLJ and Jab We Met in the pipeline – has spread all the way south to Mollywood. Will touched up versions of blockbusters, with better colour definition, sound quality and tech finesse, start raining on us? For here comes Spadikam (crystal), a film directed by Bhadran which first hit the screens in 1995.

Spadikam gave us superstar Mohanlal at his best. As Aadu Thoma he was very much at home with the emotional and physical rollercoaster ride the role offered. He was Robin Hood gone rogue, a gangster with a heart of gold, birthing a cult protagonist. His relationship with his father (Thilakan) would today be described as dysfunctional by therapists. Indrans, who was a tailor to actress Urvashi, the heroine of Spadikam, on the sets in those days, is a superstar in his own right today. The late Silk Smitha, whose song in this film "Ezhimala poonchola" is a perennial hit, is back too; the younger generation can watch her at her seductive best. Cinematic histories have really changed from the mid-'90s!

While bringing the film back this month in a 4K Dolby Atmos format, did the releasers have the audiences in mind, though? The film, like all other previous films ever made, is already available to us. So is this remastered version really necessary to the viewers? Very unlikely that Malayalees suddenly raised their hand and demanded to see this again all revamped. It is true, however, that most of Mohanlal’s recent attempts to retain his stardom have been a bit of a damp squib with the notable exception of Drishyam 1 and 2.

Holding on to superstardom can be a bit of a strain for superstars. Shah Rukh Khan, in fact, disappeared for the longest while after Zero sank in 2018. He has resurrected now in Pathaan, and in the comeback has managed to monetize his movie star cache by working hard on his physique and artistic delivery. (Incidentally, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released in the same year as Spadikam and has had an almost uninterrupted run in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre, too, returned to cinema halls across the country for Valentine's Day.)

Mammootty manages to hold on to his box office success by ageing himself in his roles; no longer the young dashing hero he used to be, he now plays more serious and mature characters.

The rivalry between the two Ms – Mohanlal and Mammootty – has not eased out completely yet. Despite Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Boban Kunchacko, Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, etc., operating in the same space, they are the twin gods of the Mallu screen. And to maintain their continued success at the top perch requires much strategizing. While one of the Ms has changed tracks somewhat, the other M is still playing the romantic hero. In Bro Daddy, considerable efforts were made to establish Mohanlal’s youthful credentials. To baldly present him as the father of the character played by actor Prithiviraj was considered premature.

One of the ways to reestablish his glory days is to hark back to his heydays. And his heydays really were glorious. No doubt he was a towering presence and continues to mesmerise in backdated hits like Kireedam, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Vellanakalude Nadu, Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, Nadodi Kattu... The offshoot industry around the star perhaps decided it was time to play this remaining card – take us back to when he was sheer magic.

