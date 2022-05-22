English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    12th Man review: Mohanlal returns as a policeman in a too-long murder mystery that borrows from world cinema

    With a run time of 2 hours and 43 minutes, director Jeethu Joseph and scriptwriter K.R. Krishnakumar have created a movie that keeps us guessing which of the characters could commit murder and why.

    Latha Srinivasan
    May 22, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    Actor Mohanlal in '12th Man' (Image: Twitter/MohanlalMFC)

    Actor Mohanlal in '12th Man' (Image: Twitter/MohanlalMFC)

    Director Jeethu Joseph is known for his crime and mystery thrillers, and this time round he has teamed up with Malayalam star Mohanlal once again to give us 12th Man. The movie is a murder mystery which revolves around a group of 11 friends who head to a resort to celebrate the upcoming wedding of one their friends. So who is the 12th man in this group? Evidently, Mohanlal.

    The entire story has been woven around these 11 people, five couples and one single lady, who have known each other since their college days. A drunken, unwieldy D.S.P. Chandrashekhar (Mohanlal) - the only other guest at the resort - ends up being a nuisance to the group of friends.

    What we learn on the first night is that the relationships between the 11 people are not all fun and happiness when they decide to play a game. They all hand in their phones for an hour and allow all personal messages and calls to be read/heard by the entire group to prove that they are honest with nothing to hide. This is when things slowly start to unravel and secrets start to tumble out of the closet. Suddenly, things take a turn for the worse when one of the people in the group ends up dead.

    With a run time of 2 hours and 43 minutes, director Jeethu Joseph and scriptwriter K.R. Krishnakumar have created a movie that takes place over 24 hours and keeps us guessing as to which of the characters could commit a murder and why.

    Close

    Related stories

    To create 11 characters each with a backstory and weave in a number of issues like toxic relationships, blackmail, mental health issues, financial woes, and other aspects, is quite commendable. Krishnakumar has to be applauded for ensuring that there are no loose ends and the issues and people have been connected seamlessly.

    The story does have its inspirations from several films like the French film Nothing to Hide (adapted from 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers) where a group of friends get together for dinner and decide to play a game where they share all personal calls, texts and mails. There are shades of Knives Out as well, in that the entire movie takes place in a resort with an investigator trying to solve the whodunnit. However, Jeethu Joseph has totally customised the movie for the Malayalam audience, and with Mohanlal essaying the lead man, the twists and turns in this film are aplenty and keep the audience engaged.

    All the 11 actors pitted against Mohanlal have delivered good performances and these include Unni Mukundan, Sshivada, Aditi Ravi, Anu Sithara, Anusree, Leona Lishoy, Priyanka Nair, Rahul Madhav, Chandunath, and Saiju Kurup. The length of the movie is a bit of an issue, as at 2 hours 43 minutes, it’s too long given its slow narrative. The director could have trimmed some of the portions in the first half when he is building up the characters. The interrogation style, the narration and clever writing in the second half is the crux of this Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal film and that is what makes the movie a compelling watch.

    12th Man released on Disney+Hotstar on May 20, 2022.

    All the 11 actors pitted against Mohanlal have delivered good performances. (Image: Twitter/iampriyankanair) All the 11 actors pitted against Mohanlal have delivered good performances. (Image: Twitter/iampriyankanair)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Latha Srinivasan is a Chennai-based independent journalist whose passion is all things movies and her twitter handle is @latasrinivasan
    Tags: #12th Man review #Jeethu Joseph #K.R. Krishnakumar #Mohanlal. 12th Man #murder mystery #Thriller
    first published: May 22, 2022 12:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.