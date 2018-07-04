App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonali Bendre diagnosed with cancer

The actor, known for her roles in movies such as 'Sarfarosh', 'Diljale' and 'Duplicate' is undergoing treatment in New York.

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre Behl today revealed that she has been diagnosed with a "high grade cancer" and is currently undergoing treatment in New York. In an emotional statement, the actor said the cancer metastised which "we frankly did not see coming."

"A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them," she said in a statement.

Sonali, 43, said she taking this battle head on, "knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me. There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action... We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way.

"What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."

Bendre, best known for her role in '90s movies such as "Sarfarosh", "Diljale" and "Duplicate", is married to filmmaker Goldie Behl. The couple has a 13-year-old son Ranveer.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 02:41 pm

