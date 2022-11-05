Shah Rukh Khan’s reply to Twitter user who posted about girlfriend’s marriage

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a Q&A session on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans by hosting an “Ask SRK” session on Twitter this afternoon, fielding questions from fans with his trademark wit and humour. SRK’s question-and-answer session ran only a few minutes long but, as always, set the internet buzzing in no time. “We all wake up with questions… today I woke up with answers! So thought maybe we could do a #AskSRK for 15 minutes,” the actor posted on Twitter this afternoon, just days after his 57th birthday wherein he delighted fans by making his annual appearance to greet the huge crowd outside his house Mannat.

The actor, who is returning to the big screen after a gap of nearly four years with Pathaan, answered questions about working with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the upcoming thriller film. He also spoke about his equation with industry colleagues like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

But perhaps the answer that most amused his followers came when one Twitter user informed the superstar that he had plans to watch Pathaan with his girlfriend. The only hitch? She is going to marry someone else.

“Socha tha gf ke sath Pathaan dekhunga lekin uski shadi kisi aur ke ho jayegi,” the Twitter user, Aasif Khan, wrote in response to one of SRK’s tweets.

“So sorry man. But akele mein bhi film acchi hi lagegi…don’t worry (You’ll enjoy the movie alone as well),” Shah Rukh Khan responded.

The actor’s tweet has garnered nearly 8,000 ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform.

Khan also replied to several other queries about his upcoming project. Asked what it was like to work with Deepika Padukone, he replied: “Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star…the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing…”



His favourite location from Pathaan shoot? Khan revealed…



He was also full of praise for Pathaan director Siddharth AnandApart from Pathaan, Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Atlee's Jawan lined up.