Shah Rukh Khan refuses selfie with fan at airport, pushes his hand away. Viral video

Shah Rukh Khan's behaviour was not appreciated by many on social media.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is no stranger to the paparazzi and fans who eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of him whenever he steps out in public. However, a recent incident at the Mumbai airport has left some of his fans disappointed.

A video shared by a paparazzo account on Wednesday shows Khan exiting the airport with his manager Pooja Dadlani. As he greeted the paparazzi and fans with a blown kiss, a fan tried to click a selfie with him. However, Khan pushed his hand away and turned back to look at him.

Watch the viral clip here:



While some may view this as an act of arrogance, it's important to remember that celebrities are also human beings who have their good and bad days.

Moreover, it's worth noting that celebrities are entitled to their personal space and privacy. They should not be obligated to pose for a selfie or sign an autograph if they don't feel like it. Just like any other individual, they deserve to have control over their own lives and decisions.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the movie “Pathaan”, which also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film was a blockbuster and he will next be seen in the action thriller film “Jawan”, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is set to release on June 2, 2023.

In addition, there are reports that Shah Rukh will have a special sequence in Salman Khan's upcoming movie “Tiger 3”. This will mark the second collaboration between the two superstars after their appearance in “Pathaan”.