Sanju gets a warm welcome globally, opens in over 1,300 screens and scores Rs 55 cr

Bollywood is spreading its wings in the overseas market with more and more films doing well internationally. The latest Bollywood offering, Sanju which opened in as many as 1,300 overseas screens is having a strong global run.

In the overseas market, Sanju got a strong opening weekend and collected approximately Rs 49.66 crore ($7.25 million).

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer brought in Rs 14.90 crore from North America (the USA and Canada) as of July 1. Other markets like the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Germany collected Rs 3.80 crore, Rs 4.71 crore, Rs 1.12 crore, Rs 0.09 crore and Rs 0.43 crore, respectively.

Sanju is putting up huge numbers in Muslim-dominated markets and raked in Rs 6.19 crore ($900,000) in Gulf on its opening day.

Two overseas markets need special mention where the film’s performance is low key but it is still drawing in the audiences. Collecting Rs 34.90 lakhs ($50,645) from 16 locations Sanju has managed to claim the fifth spot at the Norway box office. And given the current scenario, expectations are that business will continue to grow over the coming days.

In Portugal and Angola, Sanju raked in Rs. 2.96 lakhs ($4,300) from just two locations and claimed the 16th rank in the highest grossers list in these markets.

The film’s business now stands at Rs 239.81 crore worldwide, with India collection coming at Rs 214.76 crore and the rest coming in from international markets.

While Sanju is another feather in the cap for the successful first half of 2018, many say it is also a turnaround for the leading actor Ranbir Kapoor whose career has been revived after Sanju’s success.

Sanju has become the seventh film to enter the Rs 100 crore club this year.