'Salaar' teaser featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran kicks up a storm. Watch

The much-anticipated teaser of the film 'Salaar' was released, leaving fans and movie enthusiasts thrilled with its promising action sequences and star-studded cast. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the man behind the blockbuster hit 'KGF: Chapter 2,' the film is touted to be another adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

The teaser opens with a gripping narration by veteran actor Tinu Anand, who sets the stage with an intriguing line, "Lion, tiger, cheetah, elephant are very dangerous but not in Jurassic Park because in that park there is a..." The silhouette shot of the protagonist, played by Prabhas, then appears. Prabhas, referred to as "rebel star Prabhas" in the teaser, appears with his fingers smeared in blood, hinting at the intense and fierce nature of his character.

Joining Prabhas in this film are actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram. The teaser concludes with a tantalizing glimpse of Prithviraj Sukumaran, donning an all-black outfit and sporting kohl-rimmed eyes along with a septum piercing.

As soon as the teaser was released, it took the internet by storm, amassing over 15 million views on YouTube within a few hours. Social media platforms were abuzz with fans expressing their excitement and anticipation for the film.

Prabhas, in his Instagram post, simply wrote, "The Salaar Cease Fire teaser has arrived. Have you seen it yet?" Meanwhile, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared the teaser on his social media and intriguingly stated, "The most violent men...Called one man... The most violent. Presenting Salaar Cease Fire to the world."

One notable aspect that caught the attention of viewers and sparked conversations on Twitter was the mention of "Jurassic Park" in the teaser. The reference, however, does not have any connection to the famous Hollywood franchise featuring dinosaurs. Instead, it serves as a metaphorical backdrop to describe the dangerous and untamed world where the film's narrative unfolds.

Salaar is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Considering the tremendous success of Prashanth Neel's previous directorial venture, 'KGF: Chapter 2,' which broke numerous records at the box office in 2022, the expectations for Salaar are sky-high.