    Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be a prequel, sets 2024 release for the film

    "What you have seen is actually Part 2; Part 1 will come next year," Rishab Shetty said.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST
    A still from the Rishab Shetty-directed Kannada film Kantara.

    'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty has revealed that the upcoming film in his blockbuster franchise will be a prequel story.

    The multihyphenate artist shared the details about the much-anticipated film at a event here to mark 100 days of "Kantara" in theatres.

    The story of 'Kantara' is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

    "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to 'Kantara' and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of 'Kantara'.