MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Review | 'Helmet' peddles soft propaganda on the hard subject of population control

Aparshakti Khurana’s consistent sad expression permeates to the audience. 

Manisha Lakhe
September 03, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
(from left) Pranutan Bahl, Ashish Verma, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in 'Helmet'.

(from left) Pranutan Bahl, Ashish Verma, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in 'Helmet'.

The average Indian man from a small town is too embarrassed to buy condoms, partly because the average medical store guy is like Shambhu in Helmet: someone who's known to the buyer and who might intentionally embarrass the already-hesitant customer.

Condom hesitancy is a big problem. But this film, directed by Satramm Ramani, is neither funny nor clever and certainly not quirky (as they claim!). By the end of one hour and forty minutes, you will wonder if there was a better way to educate the masses. But propaganda films rarely are, so you try to understand why filmmakers almost always choose small towns as a setting for such a ridiculously stretched premise.

Raj Nagar looks like Varanasi, but it doesn’t matter. Perennially sad Aparshakti Khurana plays Lucky, the ‘Kumar Sanu of Uttar Pradesh’: a singer in Guptaji’s wedding brass band. He’s in love with the flower decorator Rupali (Pranutan Behl). And no, this is where the similarity between the film and the super successful ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ (2010 film starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma) ends.

At the wedding, Rupali wants to ‘take their four-year relationship to the next level’. When she realises that Lucky does not have a condom, she sends him off to Shambhu’s medical store where Shambhu embarrasses Lucky by asking him loudly in front of his other customers if he wanted ‘Nirodh’ (the condom brand sold during Indira Gandhi’s Family Planning program). The clucking tongues and stares make Lucky come back with everything except condoms. Rupali tells him off and goes away in a huff after informing him that her dad wants to get her married off to some rich NRI.

Close

Related stories

Aparshakti Khurana plays Lucky, a wedding band singer. Aparshakti Khurana plays Lucky, a wedding band singer.

The film is not even in its 20th minute (includes a forgettable song) and you see a pile up of cliches. Rupali’s dad insults Lucky and in a throwback to '70s films, proclaims that Lucky will sing and dance at Rupali’s wedding to the rich NRI who turns out to be a caricature. Guptaji ensures Lucky is not just out of a job but will not find another or be able to get a loan to start his own band.

If this doesn’t put you off, his hard-of-hearing friend will. Ashish Verma plays Minus, the hearing-impaired friend. The jokes on his impairment are so bad, you wish they’d just subtracted him from the get-rich-quick scheme to rob a truck filled with online deliveries.

The third person in the plan is Sultan (Abhishek Bannerjee, whom we loved as the scary silent killer in Paatal Lok). Here, the story is so pathetic, Abhishek Bannerjee gets to overact the ‘Gaadi hai, bungla hai’ dialogue from Deewar. Sultan owes money to a gangster, and he’s ready to join the plan. The trio end up robbing a truckful of condom cartons and now have no choice but to sell them.

Helmet

They do manage to find interesting ways to sell prophylactics, but then they want to give employment to hundreds of youth from Uttar Pradesh who can sell condoms. Wait a minute, they just looted half a truck load. Where is this never ending supply coming from?

We get to hear a cringeworthy exposition about how prostitutes are an essential part of society and need to insist on condom usage because the men may go away at first but in the end come back to them. And how condoms prevent diseases (the gangster is suddenly reminded that he needs to act out an unnamed disease he’s caught because he did not use a condom).

Weary of this dreadful screen drama, you will be glad the three are caught and put in jail. But the filmmakers now try on another condom-related cliche: condoms prevent unwanted kids in orphanages who have no hope of being adopted.

Then you realise that Dino Morea has produced this film. Is this compensation for the cruel foreigner he plays in another series? Bollywood has certainly found strange new ways of appeasing the powers that be, and OTT platforms are happy to comply.

Helmet talks about condom hesitancy but fails to do a good job of it
Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.
Tags: #Entertainment #films #Helmet film #Helmet review #OTT #Zee5
first published: Sep 3, 2021 12:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.