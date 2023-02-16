Actor Pankaj Kapur: ‘I have become a little more liberal with scripts because things are changing around us’

Pankaj Kapur in a still from 'Lost', which released on Thursday on Zee5.

Inspired by true events, Lost is the story of a young female journalist who sets out to unravel the case of a missing person. The film that released on February 16 on Zee5, is helmed by director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury (of Pink fame) and stars Yami Gautam in the lead. Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur who plays her grandfather in the film talks about his role and the film which had its world premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival in September last year. Edited excerpts:

What made you say yes to playing the part of Yami’s grandfather in Lost?

I liked the script. The role is not so big but it is a very integral part of the story. The relationship between the grandfather and the granddaughter interested me and I found it worthy to take up the part.

How has the subject been dealt with in your opinion?

I think it was dealt with in an unusual manner. It was given a sense of thrill from the point of view of a young female journalist which in today’s times makes it very modern. It is very brave on the part of a young girl to get involved in the case of a missing person which shows how women are out there braving it in the thick of situations. The way the screenplay has been handled was very gripping and that is what appealed to me. The film had only one warm relationship which was between the grandfather and the granddaughter which we tried to enrich as much as possible with the help of the writer, director and two bits from me, so that we can make it worthy.

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has helmed quite a few award-winning movies such as Pink (2016) and Bengali films Antaheen (2009) and Anuranan (2006). How was your experience working with him?

It was really nice and professional. I vibed well with him and we shared a good bond as actor and director. He is a very promising director and I like the fact that he chooses different subjects to make his films.

You have been working for more than 42 years now and have worked with some of the most talented filmmakers in the country. What is it that you look for in a script now? Have the criteria changed over the years?

I am not as strict as I was 10 years ago (laughs). I was a bit too strict about what I chose to do as an actor. I have become a little more liberal because things are changing around us — society is changing; platforms are changing. I have aged. So, putting a lot of things behind me and looking at things from today’s point of view — I feel that certain films require support. There are films you do where there is a pivotal part to play and there are certain subjects you feel should be told to the audience. So, your criteria don’t remain only the part you are playing; it becomes a little larger than that. You also want to indulge in different platforms that have come up in the last decade or so. That’s the only change I would say. If you were to ask my family and my children, they would say I am as strict as I used to be. In my heart I know I have eased out quite a bit.

In a still from 'Lost'.

Your film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) is completing four decades this year. While it didn’t perform so well at the Box Office then, it has become a cult classic over the years. What are some of your memories associated with the film?

There are a lot of memories but there is a misconception. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro did 39 weeks in Shiela theatre in Delhi. In its own way, it had a streak of success. Yes, it was not a blockbuster. It didn’t get that kind of release because one didn’t have those means, but whoever saw the film loved it. It was Kundan Shah’s brainchild along with Ranjit Kapoor and Satish Kaushik who wrote it. Forty years later, I would say it was the effort of the team of actors, director and writers that brought the film forward and that is an example of teamwork which anybody who was part of the film will vouch for.