Oscars slapgate: Twitter weighs in after Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for smacking him

Oscars 2022: Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage for a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (Image credit @sam/Twitter)

Will Smith’s public apology to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him on the Oscars 2022 stage on Monday has Twitter weighing in on the headline-hogging controversy as well.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," Smith, who won the Best Actor Oscar, wrote in an Instagram post that came several hours after the incident.

During his teary-eyed acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees but didn’t take Rock’s name, who was stunned to be on the receiving end of Smith’s temper for a joke on the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2,” Rock had quipped about Pinkett Smith’s hair that prompted an initially smiling Smith to walk up to the stage and smack the Oscar presenter, much to the shock and disbelief of audience, who initially thought it was staged. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia and has cropped her hair very short due to the autoimmune disease.

Now that the 53-year-old actor has apologized directly to Rock, Twitter has some comments.

“To see people celebrate & protect @willsmith shows how out of touch we are with morality, integrity, and common decency. I'm a huge fan of Will Smith but people are fighting a war to protect their families Will was protecting his wife over a lousy joke?!” tweeted one user.

“If you slap someone full force and not only do they not go down but they go right back to casually talking about documentaries, you have lost,” tweeted another.

“Oh look! Will Smith's publicist wrote an apology for him!” another user tweeted sharing Smith’s apology.



#WillAndChris Will let me down in this instance. Completely uncalled for IMO

— JoeJamesLegit (@JoeJamesLegit1) March 28, 2022



Will Smith should've give this apology at the time. That's no role model. Zero control whatsoever. He's upset for HIMSELF and HIMSELF only!

Thug behaviour. And #Oscars need to be pretty active on this else you'll remove comedy completely over this loon!



Will Smith had the chance to say this in his acceptance speech, in his social media posts after the show, & at the after-parties. He didn't. He was proud of himself. Now, after lawyers/publicists/managers have stepped in & he's likely to cop a lifetime Oscars ban, he apologises.

— Rachel Glucina (@GlucinaRachel) March 29, 2022



Hmmmmm..let me guess, the Academy will allow Will Smith to keep his award as long as he apologises to Chris Rock and everyone will go home all happy and smiley. Except those who have been severely offended and disturbed by his actions. Those who suffer violence on a daily basis.

— Karen Tollet (@KazBat612) March 28, 2022

Smith's apology came hours after the Academy condemned his behavior and said it was looking at further action.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," a statement said.

Read Smith's apology to Rock:

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith said in his apology.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."