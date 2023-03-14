Best Director Oscar winner wore suit recovered from lost luggage

Daniel Scheinert attended Oscars 2023 with his mother.

At Oscars 2023, dominated by A-listers in designer gowns, suits and jaw-dropping diamond jewellery, Everything Everywhere All At Once director Daniel Scheinert wore something surprisingly humble.

Scheinert accepted the highly prized Best Director Oscar alongwith Daniel Kwan, wearing a tuxedo he bought from a lost baggage store, The Washington Post reported.

The store, called Unclaimed Baggage, buys bags lost in air travel -- just those that airlines have failed to reunite with their owners despite repeated attempts.

Then, it goes through the bags' contents, ending up either selling, recycling or donating them. In the 50 years of its operations, the store has uncovered everything from deer skulls to diamonds, the report said.

And now, one of its finds has made it to the Academy Awards ceremony.

“We think that it’s incredible,” the store's vice-president of retail Jennifer Kritner told The Washington Post. “Daniel (Scheinert) is kind of known for representing his state."

Scheinert's film, Everything Everywhere, was the toast of the 95th Academy Awards evening, winning seven Oscars, including for Best Picture and Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh). Yeoh scripted history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar.

Everything Everywhere is a sci-fi film chronicling a Chinese-American family's multidimensional adventures and battles. Two of the films supporting actors -- Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan -- also won Oscars.

All winners from the film were praised for this honest and heartfelt speeches.

Scheinert, during his Best Director speech, dedicated the award to his parents, thanking them for letting him grow creatively.

“Thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making disturbing horror films or perverted comedy films, or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody,” he said.