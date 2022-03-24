English
    Oscars 2022: Where to watch the ceremony LIVE in India. Time, live-streaming details

    Oscars 2022: 'The Power of the Dog', Jane Campion's Western Drama, is being seen as the frontrunner for Best Picture and Best Director awards.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
    Oscars 2022: The ceremony will begin at 8 pm Eastern Time on March 27 (5.30 am on March 28 according to Indian Standard Time).

    The 94th Academy Awards, or the Oscars, Hollywood’s most anticipated ceremony, is set to take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    The ceremony to hand out the most prestigious awards in filmmaking, acting, screenplay and other categories will begin at 8 pm Eastern Time on Sunday (5.30 am on Monday according to Indian Standard Time).

    In India, viewers can tune into Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World to watch Oscars 2022.

    You can also track Oscar 2022 LIVE updates here on Moneycontrol.com and on the social media pages of The Academy Awards.

    Oscar 2022: Contenders for Best Picture

    This time, 10 films are in the race to win the Best Picture Award. They are The Power of the Dog, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, CODA, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story and Nightmare Alley.

    Read:

    Oscars 2022: Beyonce, Billie Eilish to perform their nominated songs live

    Oscars 2022 nominations: Academy announces list of nominees. Full list

     

    The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion's Western Drama, is being seen as the frontrunner for Best Picture as well as Best Director awards.

    CODA, directed by Sian Heder, could also take Best Picture, given it won big at the Producer's Guild Awards.

    Oscar 2022: Best Actress Nominees

    The nominees for the Best Actress award this year are Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart for Spencer. 

    Oscar 2022: Best Actor Nominees

    The Best Actor in a Leading role category also has stellar nominees: Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM, Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth. 

    Oscar 2022 hosts:

    The Oscars 2022 ceremony will be hosted by actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The list of presenters includes Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyongo and Rosie Perez.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #94th Academy Awards #Academy Awards #Oscars #Oscars 2022
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 10:04 am
