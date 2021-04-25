Oscars 2021: List of 93rd Academy Awards-nominated Hollywood films to watch on OTT platforms

Representative image: Shutterstock

With the clock ticking ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony, movie enthusiasts are searching websites and OTT platforms once again for their favourite flicks.

As this year too has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars 2021 award ceremony will be held virtual. The ceremony will take place live on April 25 at 8.00 pm ET (5.30 am IST on April 26) on ABC.

For film enthusiasts, the 30 best Hollywood movies that have been nominated for the Oscars are available to watch on over-the-top (OTT) platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix.

The top Hollywood movies nominated for 2021 Oscars and available on Amazon Prime are -- The Collective, The Father, The Mole Agent, News of the World, One Night in Miami, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Sound of Metal.

Those available on Netflix include Da 5 Bloods, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Hillbilly Elegy, The Life Ahead, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, The Midnight Sky, My Octopus Teacher, Pieces of a Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and The White Tiger.

Among other platforms where the Hollywood films are available are Hulu, Google Play, HBO, Apple TV+, YouTube, Disney+ and Fandango Now.

On OTT platform Hulu, a movie enthusiast can watch Another Round, Nomadland and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The films available on Apple TV+ include Greyhound and Tenet.

Movies available on Google Play include Minari. Those on Disney+ include Mulan and Soul. On YouTube, one can watch Promising Young Woman and Judas and the Black Messiah. Fandango Now can be used to stream Pinocchio and HBO for Emma.