Oscars 2021 Live Streaming: Where to watch and stream the virtual 93rd Academy Awards ceremony

Oscar Awards. | Representative image (PC-Reuters)

The 2021 Academy Awards will finally be handed out on Sunday 8 pm ET (5.30 am IST on April 26) after a two-month COVID-19 pandemic delay.

This year, a record number of nominated films are available to watch on streaming media before the stars hit the (virtual) red carpet.

With details of 30 best Hollywood's top awards set to be announced on Sunday, the local ABC affiliate will carry the ceremony live on on April 25 at 8 pm ET (5.30 am IST on April 26). However, the this year’s red carpet festivities for 93rd Academy Awards will reportedly be kicked off at 6:30 pm ET (4.30 am IST on Monday).

Oscar-nominated songs to be performed from LA museum roof, and Iceland

Among the movies that have been nominated for the top Hollywood awards include The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

While in the best actor category, Riz Ahmed from Sound of Metal, Steven Yeun from Minari, Gary Oldman from Mank, late Chadwick Boseman from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Father have been nominated.

In the best actress category, Viola Davis from Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Frances McDormand from Nomadland, Vanessa Kirby from Pieces of a Woman, Carey Mulligan from Promising Young Woman and Andra Day from The United States vs. Billie Holiday have been nominated.

All these movies are available online and can be streamed either on Netflix or Amazon Prime. Among other platforms where the Hollywood films are available are Hulu, Google Play, HBO, Apple TV+, YouTube, Disney+ and Fandango Now.