Navya Naveli Nanda's '3 Idiots' moment at IIM-Bengaluru followed by dosa stop. Suhana Khan approves

Navya Nanda is on a journey of touring 25 colleges across eight cities. (Image: Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram)

It seems like megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is having a gala time these days. Well, the entrepreneur is on a journey of touring 25 colleges across eight cities as part of a roadshow called “You Grow Girl” powered by We are Yuvaa and Loreal India.

After vising Delhi University and Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College, Nanda’s next stop was Bengaluru. Well, her trip to the tech city included a visit to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bengaluru where she recreated a super quirky “3 Idiots” moment in the iconic chairs.

“Jahanpanah! Tussi great ho…” she quoted a dialogue of the cult movie in the caption.



Nanda also attended, IIM Bengaluru’s annual business summit called “Vista” with Nikhil Taneja, co-founder of We are Yuvaa. The duo spoke about entrepreneurship, self-growth and social change with several students. The students took part in an Anti-Street harassment training called “Stand Up” as well.

Later, she went on to gorge on some yummy dosas (obviously) with her group at The Rameswaram Cafe, a popular eatery in the city. Nanda shared a slew of pictures and a video while as well. Her friend and upcoming debutante Suhana Khan also approved of her visit and liked the post.



Nanda shared pictures from the Delhi and Mumbai leg of her tour on Instagram too.





Navya Naveli Nanda, 25, is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit organisation working towards equal rights for women and their social and economic independence.