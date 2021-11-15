MARKET NEWS

Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, at Bombay Stock Exchange. See pics

At Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Navya Naveli Nanda spoke on “EntrepreNaari”, the term she coined last year to drive home the message of women entrepreneurship.

Shylaja Varma
November 15, 2021 / 12:07 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda spoke at Bombay Stock Exchange last week. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by navyananda)

Navya Naveli Nanda, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, was invited by Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recently to speak on her non-profit initiative which is working for women’s social and economic independence.

Nanda, 24, thanked Bombay Stock Exchange for inviting her to speak.

 

“#EntrepreNaari takes Bombay Stock Exchange! Thank you for inviting us to come speak about our initiative & our efforts towards supporting women entrepreneurs,” she wrote on Instagram last week, along with photos from the event.

She spoke on “EntrepreNaari”, the term she coined last year to drive home the message of women entrepreneurship.

Madhura DasGupta Sinha, founder of “Aspire for Her” and artist-activist Ishita Sharma, who founded “MukkaMaar”, were the other speakers.

Nanda’s mother Shweta was among those who showered praises on her for her BSE chat. “Incredible my darling,” her mother commented on her Instagram post. Her uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped the emoji showing two raised palms.

Project Naveli works on four main areas where gender inequality is most prevalent in India, economic independence, mental and physical health, domestic violence and education.
Before founding Project Naveli last December, Nanda co-founded Aara Health, a women's health and wellness platform last August, along with three others.The start-up is “focused on creating healthcare products and curating scientifically backed information” for women, according to its website.
