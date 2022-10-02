Naane Varuvean review: This Dhanush shines. And yes, this other Dhanush shines too

Dhanush made his Kollywood debut 20 years ago, with a film directed by his brother Selvaraghavan. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Why on Earth did the original synopsis try to sell us a film where Dhanush is a cowboy?! Let me give you a spoiler here: he’s not.

The title of the film Naane Varuvean literally means ‘I’m (the one who’s) coming.’ And I was hoping that I would not be seeing Dhanush at some American cattle ranch rounding up cows on horseback (lasso in his gloved hand, spurs on his handmade boots, and chaps over his jeans…Not to forget a Stetson or a ten gallon cowboy hat!)

No matter how much I loved him as a food delivery guy in Thiruchitrambalam, I loved the teaser of this film where he’s saying, ‘Run!’

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are brothers! This film is about brothers! And when the lights in the theatre dim and the dark brooding film begins, you feel a shiver go down your spine too. How many people have thought of locking up their brothers in a trunk (or a cupboard) during a hide and seek game?

I’ll let you digest that…

While Dhanush is called Prabhu in the film, Prabhu or Ilaya Thilagam (Prabhu Ganesan) plays a doctor! Yogi Babu who adds a smile on our faces in many many movies is here because, ‘I’m supervisor and I’m here to offer moral support to sir.’ His presence in the film elevates the mood, even though he’s terrified of the goings-on.

Initially when the film set up the elements that established the horror genre, I groaned. Aiyyo! Is this going to be a copy of Paranormal Activity with cameras recording spooks or those many hundred horror films with ghosts or demons popping out from behind doors (and invite you into cupboards by clapping) or jump scares when someone looks into mirrors and sees no reflection, people vomiting green stuff, people walking up walls or walking like spiders, people stepping on sindoor smeared lemons, and yes, demonical laughter.

Did I forget levitating bodies? Or people floating out of windows…

Clearly I have watched too many silly horror films with creepy little demons climbing out of the eyes of the haunted, TVs, sinks, and calling you from sewers… Thankfully after a brief encounter with Paranormal specialists and that stupid rosary (Aiyyo! The priest is going to exorcise ghosts by asking them their name, with the crucifix on the wall turning upside down, and children tied to bed or they levitate!), the plot moves rapidly forward.

I laughed out loud when they made Madhuri, the wife of Kathir (the very very scary Dhanush), a person who cannot speak. Thank you, Selvaraghavan, for saving us a dubbed voice on Elli AvrRam (forgive me for thinking that she may not be able to speak like a Tamizhan). But it helps to give the children in the film a secret sign language so that they can communicate with one another. And it was wonderful to hear the seduction song Palinginaal Oru by L.R. Eswari playing on his phone as Jungle Dhanush watches his wife with amusement…

That brings me to the scariest of elements in cinema: kids. When the little boy said, ‘Tussi Ja Rahe Ho?’ in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, it was cute because it was unexpected and we were touched. But in the same film, little Anjali praying, still rules the list of most annoying kids in cinema. I sank in the theatre when I heard Sathya, Dhanush’s daughter in the film go, ‘Dadda!’ instead of the saner, ‘Appa!’ (Kids and wives in Marathi films also say that not so cute word to address their dads).

But when she rolled her eyes, I raised my coffee cup in the air with joy! I like this kid. The close-ups of the kids (there are three in the film, not counting the young Dhanush) will make you believe in fear. And Dhanush can make you run for your lives as he raises his bow and arrow and looks at you. His ability to move silently scares his kid and the audience too.

As the trailer shows, City Dhanush is a loving dad who is gentle ‘Dadda’ and Jungle Dhanush is a long haired hunter who says, ‘Run!’ in the most vicious manner. It was so creepy to see it on the big screen, I almost ran out to get myself another coffee. (Dhanush has a double role in the film.)

‘Do I not have the right to be happy?’ is a question we have all asked at one time or the other. It’s interesting that in this film, even though we know which one is the good king and which one is evil (it’s a song!), we agree when the question is asked, ‘Does God lose his value if there’s no evil?’

Speaking of good vs evil, right vs wrong, there’s another film Vikram Vedha - the Hindi version, that also asks the same question. Yours truly has watched R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi match wits in the original, so it was fun to watch Dhanush ask us the question.

City Dhanush has a wife Bhuvana (Indhuja Ravichandran) who does not have much of a role but to look afraid and worried for her daughter. Jungle Dhanush does not speak but has a better role as the protector of kids. But the story is all about a dad who protects his kids and apart from one scene that looks like they stumbled into a scene from The Revenant, the story is a minimalist’s dream.

They retain the creepy, dark mood throughout the film. I loved the initial unpredictability of Jungle Dhanush which is so insidious that I began to worry for City Dhanush. Dhanush carries two radically different characters on his shoulders wonderfully. I will perhaps never understand why he chose to play that bit part in The Gray Man but here and yes in Thiruchitrambalam, he wins you over. I walk out of the theatre wondering if they have already thought up a part two to this film…

I am happy to report that the background score wasn’t jarring or incessant as one expects to see in thrillers. My surprise at hearing Marathi was short lived, but hats off to whoever thought of inserting a song that is perfect for the moment where tales have been told. It is the Tamil song by the inimitable P. Susheela (you have heard that tune in Hindi too). The film is a super watch, and you will come away wondering what Part Two holds, and I hope there is one. Watch it for the brothers (including Dhanush and Selvaraghavan!).