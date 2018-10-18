Marilyn Monroe's 'Moon of Baroda' to go on sale in Hong Kong

The 24.05 carat 'Moon of Baroda' diamond which was once owned by Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe will go under the hammer next month in Hong Kong. The value of the rare gem is expected to be in the range of $500,000 and $750,000, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The diamond, in a pear-shaped locket, had gained the attention of the American actress in 1953 when she was on a publicity tour for her comedy film ‘Gentleman Prefer Blondes’ which has the unforgettable song – 'diamonds are a girl’s best friend'.

The jewel is on display between October 16 and 20 in Christie’s showroom before being auctioned on November 27 at the Magnificent Jewels Hong Kong Sale.

The rare diamond dates back to the 16th century and pulled from the legendary Golconda mine, outside Hyderabad.

It is believed to be in possession of Baroda’s erstwhile royals, the Gaekwad family. The family gifted the rock to Maria Theresa of Austria, the Habsburg Dynasty’s only female monarch. But it was returned to the Gaekwads after her death in 1780.

In 1860, it was embedded in a necklace and sold to an unknown buyer. Eventually, it was added in the collection of Prince Ramachandra, who brought it to the US in 1926.

Later, it was sold to Samuel H Deutsch, a diamond cutter and jewelry manufacturer in Cleveland, Ohio, and then to Meyer Rosenbaum, president of the Meyer Jewelry Company in Detroit. From here, the diamond was loaned to the legendary actor and photos of her wearing it went viral.

In talks with the publication, Christie’s Connie Luk said, “Given the size and color of the stone I feel that everyone will find it very gorgeous.”

Asked about the story attached with the gem – that if it travels overseas, bad luck will come to its owner – Luk said, “I think it’s just a rumor, cause as far as we know, the current owner of the stone, it has been in his hands for more than two decades and he’s doing very well and he’s in good shape and great financial condition. So, I don’t think there’s such a thing as the curse of the diamond.”