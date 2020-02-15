Malang gets an average run, Shikara is a major flop, Jawaani Jaaneman recovers cost

Malang has managed to have an average run at the box office. In its first week, the film did well enough to bring in Rs 39.65 crore. Before its release, many would have pegged this to be the lifetime score of the Mohit Suri-directed affair, which wasn't really carrying any great vibes.

Moreover, the strictly adult theme with only youth as the target audience further restricted its reach. However, the film first exceeded expectations on its opening and then stayed stable right through the weekdays.

On its second Friday, Malang held decently to bring in further Rs 2.25 crore and that has pushed the overall collection to Rs 41.90 crore. While it is a given now that the film would go past Rs 55 crore in its lifetime, there is an outside chance of Rs 60 crores lifetime as well. Mohit Suri's last release, Half Girlfriend, had collected Rs 60.30 crore in its lifetime, and the filmmaker would just be hoping that Malang manages to go past that average.

Meanwhile, Shikara has emerged as a major flop at the box office. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-film didn't come with any buzz or hype whatsoever, and hence, its commercial outcome isn't surprising at all. As a matter of fact, what was surprising was its opening of Rs 1.20 crore, which no one could really see coming. After that, there hasn't been any stability. With only Rs 6.75 crore in its kitty so far, the film's lifetime would at best be in the range of Rs 7.50-8 crore, which pretty much tells the tale.

On the other hand, Jawaani Jaaneman has managed to recover its costs. Made in a decent budget, with good revenue coming from digital, satellite and music rights, the Saif Ali Khan-starrer has collected Rs 27.15 crore so far. The film is in its third week now, and though the collections have dipped quite a lot, at least there is some moolah that has been accumulated. For Saif Ali Khan, the film is on the same lines as Baazaar and that would be some sort of relief for him. The merits of the film warranted, though, that the film comes close to the Rs 40 crore mark.

Another film featuring Saif Ali Khan, which is in the running for quite some time now is Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. Currently in its sixth week, the film has gone past the Rs 270 crore mark. In a couple of weeks from now, the film is bound to go past the lifetime numbers of Kabir Singh [ Rs 278.24 crore]. However, the Dhoom: 3 lifetime of Rs 284 crore won't really be touched. Still, that would allow this blockbuster, with Ajay Devgn in the lead, to emerge as the 10th biggest Bollywood grosser of all times.