you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhuri Dixit set for third time lucky comeback with Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn in Total Dhamaal

Even though Madhuri Dixit's performance in all of the three comeback films was appreciated, none of the three films worked in her favour

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder
Joginder Tuteja

Dil, Beta, Raja -- These were the three big successes that Madhuri Dixit delivered with filmmaker Indra Kumar back in the early 1990s.

Dixit made two comeback attempts in 2007 and 2014. While Aaja Nachle (2007) saw her as a dancer, Dedh Ishqiya (2014) and Gulaab Gang (2014) saw her portray a courtesan and vigilante, respectively.

Unfortunately for Dixit, even though her performance in each of these three films was appreciated, none of these comebacks worked in her favour.

Circa 2019, and she is all set to be seen in Total Dhamaal which has her hit director Indra Kumar calling the shots. No wonder, it is expected that she would turn out to be ‘third time lucky’ this year. After all, the filmmaker has given Dixit some of the best roles of her career and is hence expected to leverage her presence in the madcap comedy to the fullest.

As for the leading lady too, the film should come as a welcome respite. Each of her earlier three aforementioned movies were a dramatic outing. Though Aaja Nachle still had some light moments, Dedh Ishqiya was quite rustic whereas Gulaab Gang veered towards violence. For those who have loved Dixit in much lighter roles, Total Dhamaal would be the ideal platform for her to demonstrate her comic timing.

After all, in a career spanning over 70 films, Dixit has entertained audiences by bringing good humour on screen. Ram Lakhan (1989), Jamai Raja (1990), Kishen Kanhaiya (1990), Khel (1992) and Beta (1992) are some such films where her comic timing was seen to the fullest.

Incidentally, in each of these films her partner-in-crime was Anil Kapoor, the actor who is refusing to age and would now be seen opposite her again in Total Dhamaal. Their 'jodi' was one of the hottest in the 1990s and now that they are back again in Total Dhamaal, one waits to see their vintage chemistry back on screen.

In fact, Anil Kapoor has his own history with director Indra Kumar. While their combo (along with Dixit, of course) worked quite well in Beta, their other outing together -- Rishtey (2002) -- did not do well. Now that he is coming back with the director after 17 years, one waits to see how he brings the magic back alongside Dixit.

Talking about the leading lady, Dixit is finding herself in the best possible set up that guarantees nothing less than a hit outing.

Total Dhamaal belongs to the Dhamaal franchise which has seen two hit instalments already. Dhamaal (2007) had done well and then Double Dhamaal (2011) had done even better. Moreover, the core team comprising of Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey has been retained. This is always a good sign as it ensures audience recollection. The film has become much larger with another Indra Kumar hero Ajay Devgn, returning in the franchise.

Devgn was first directed by Indra Kumar in Ishq, a solid hit. Later, he also played a pivotal role in laugh riot Masti. Given the kind of success that he has seen in comic franchise Golmaal which has resulted in four straight successes, one can very well expect the kind of fun element that he would bring on in Total Dhamaal.

There have not been many screen appearances together for Dixit and Devgn though. They were seen as a pair in Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke which pretty much went unnoticed. Later, they were seen in Lajja but both actors had a relatively shorter role to play in it as the Raj Kumar Santoshi-directed flick was primarily episodic.

However, that should change with Total Dhamaal where Dixit is the only leading lady. Even though there is a plethora of leading men in the film (and supporting actors Johny Lever and Sanjay Mishra), when it comes to the woman in picture it is only Dixit.

The film is now set to release on February 22 and one just hopes that Dixit would get her due after last delivering a solid hit back in 2002 with Devdas.

Joginder Tuteja is a trade expert and film critic, and loves to talk and write about anything that is related to films. He loves the word 'Bollywood' and truly believes that it has a ring to it that is sweeter than 'Hollywood'.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:37 am

