App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lockdown 5.0 | Cinemas to reopen in third phase of unlock, date of restart will be decided after assessment

For over two months, the box office business is running dry and theatres have incurred huge losses.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines on May 30 for phased re-opening of areas outside the containment zones. Reopening of cinemas halls, fall in phase III and the decision regarding restarting theatres will be taken after assessing the situation. ­

Theatres in many states had shut shop as a precautionary measure even before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

For over two months, the box office business is running dry and theatres have incurred huge losses.

Close

According to film trade analysts, this is probably the first time in the history of Indian cinemas when theatres have recorded zero ticket sales for as long as 60 days.

related news

If we go by expert analysis then Hindi film industry alone has recorded losses to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore since the lockdown was imposed in the country.

While situation is critical for multiplexes, it is worsening for single screen theatres. In fact, many are even thinking of complete shutdown.

Earlier this month, single screen owners in Karnataka had written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that the exhibitors in the state have suffered a loss of Rs 21 crore due to the lockdown.

While there is still no certainty regarding opening of cinema halls, the fact that the government is considering reopening of theatres outside containment zones depending on the situation is a ray of hope.

If exhibitors are keenly waiting to restart operations, audience is equally eager to go to theatres.

According to a recent survey by Ormax Media, around 82 percent Indians are missing going to theatres.

Earlier this month, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had submitted enhanced safety and precautions plan for cinemas to Information & Broadcasting Ministry.

From staggered seating to contactless ticket purchase, MAI has put down all the necessary precautionary measures theatres need to take whenever they resume business.

Many multiplex chain operators are hopeful that theatres will open at least in July.

Multiplex operator PVR’s Chairman Ajay Bijli had said that cinema halls are likely to re-open as soon as mid-July.

In many international markets, theatres have announced to restart business and that too is giving confidence to Indian exhibitors.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 30, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #coronavirus #Entertainment #lockdown 5.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Unlock 1.0: Can I step out, which shops are open and other important questions answered

Unlock 1.0: Can I step out, which shops are open and other important questions answered

From Lockdown to Unlock 1: Govt states intention of reopening the Indian economy clearly in latest order

From Lockdown to Unlock 1: Govt states intention of reopening the Indian economy clearly in latest order

Hold exams while ensuring infection doesn't spread: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Hold exams while ensuring infection doesn't spread: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.