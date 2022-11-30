Lionsgate's Rohit Jain appointed chairman of Digital Entertainment Committee at IAMAI

Rohit Jain, MD, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), an organisation representing the digital services industry, announced on November 30 that Rohit Jain, MD, Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, has been appointed as the new chairman of their Digital Entertainment Committee for the period of 2022 to 2024.

Jain will play a key role in working with various stakeholders of the digital entertainment ecosystem, such as OTT players, regulatory bodies, and other industry associations to focus on creating a rewarding vision and guiding the digital ecosystem to a more evolved space, the organisation said in a statement.

Jain succeeds Amit Goenka, Head of ZEE5 Global. Amit Doshi, Head, IVM Podcasts has also been appointed co-chair, alongside Jain.

Jain on his appointment said, “Indian media sector has shown immense potential in the last decade and now the OTT industry is in the spotlight owing to the work that’s happened for the last many years. I would say we are at the cusp of greatness; India truly has the scope of becoming one of the largest OTT markets in the world. It’s looking like we will end 2023 with a whopping 125 Mn OTT subscribers and that’s just the tip of the iceberg."

"India today is clearly the innovation hub for OTT be it technology, pricing, or content experimentation. This rocket ship has the potential to lead the Indian media and entertainment sector to 2.5 trillion Dollars in the next few years. There can’t be a more exciting time to be in this business and I am truly humbled to play a small role in contributing towards the vision of creating a promising digital entertainment ecosystem that will provide access to the best of experiences for all,” he added.

Lionsgate India distributes and licenses premium content to linear and digital platforms in the South Asian market.