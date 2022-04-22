English
    ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ mints record Rs 268 crore in 8 days

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST
    KGF: Chapter 2’s lead actor Yash took to Instagram to thank viewers for the film’s success.

    Action-drama film KGF: Chapter 2 has collected Rs 268 crore at the box office in eight days. It has become the biggest-grossing film in the COVID-19 pandemic period, according to movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

    The movie was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam last Thursday.

    “KGF 2 has a record-smashing extended week 1,” Adarsh said in a tweet on April 22. “Blockbuster.”

     

    The movie earned Rs 53.95 crore on the day of its release, Rs 46.79 crore on April 15, Rs 42.90 crore on April 16 and Rs 50.35 crore, Rs 25.57 crore, Rs 19.14 crore, Rs 16.35 crore and Rs 13.58 crore in the following days.

    KGF: Chapter 2 has been directed by Prashanth Neel. The film’s cast includes Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Ramika Sen, Archana Jois, Anant Nag and Ramachandra Raju.

    It tells the story of Rocky (Yash), the overlord of the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. Rocky inspires fear in his enemies and is seen as a threat by the government. For his allies, he is a saviour.

    The film’s prequel, KGF: Chapter ,  had been released in 2018.

    "I'm in a situation where thank you isn't big enough, still I would really want to thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “We all are really overwhelmed. I hope you are enjoying (the film) and continue to enjoy it."



    first published: Apr 22, 2022 12:20 pm
