MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

In poetry | An ode to the pause button

My failsafe companion during the pandemic...

Manisha Lakhe
January 01, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
(Representational image)

(Representational image)

An invention that’s not new, and was hitherto

Relegated to anonymity, taken for granted, a zero,

But during the pandemic blossomed into a hero.

Two years into the solitude, I’ve learnt to appreciate,

The Pause button, and bow to whoever did create (it).

Close

Related stories

 

Remember the times when your lives were chaotic?

Ruled by the office, commuting and calls transatlantic?

Even though you wanted to see where Stranger Things went,

You wanted to know if Neo in The Matrix kept the spoon bent,

It was the life of a salaryman you lived, or maybe you were boss,

If you squeezed a social life out, exhaustion is all you got.

 

But then came the Pandemic, and as Covid ran rampant,

I proclaimed in joy, the introverts will emerge triumphant!

We had no problems being asocial, I like my own company,

Away from the tyranny of clubs, I prefer the silent symphony.

 

‘Press Pause,’ life demanded, ‘No going out’; I happily obeyed,

With my loves: movies, shows, music, at home I stayed.

But that’s not the Pause button I’ll have you know,

It’s that humble button on the TV clicker, on your computer,

that deserves all praise, ‘cos it’s the top of the pop,

The cream of the crop, the best of modern inventions.

 

It’s the lightsaber to my Jedi, my lone gunman’s trusty steed,

When deliveries are at the door, that’s the button you need.

When the Robovac is going nuts, and sourdough’s rise is berserk,

Hit Pause on Netflix, and get your life back on clockwork.

If they’re showing the Duke’s derriere again, hit pause quick,

Switch shows and watch murder or high fashion that’s sick!

 

Those of you slaving away on Zoom calls, will also see,

How important it is to let arguments be, just press Pause,

Walk to the kitchen, make a cuppa joe, join back the convo,

Nothing really changed, see! It’s all one-up and me, me, me.

If your kids walk in when you’re watching Sex Education,

Press Pause, and with ice-cream divert their attention.

 

Alas the joys of pausing regular life are now a sweet dream,

Two years have gone, people are missing me, it would seem,

I look at the Pause button and wish I could use it in real life,

On gossipy relatives, chatty cook and ease my daily strife.

Should your crush call, don’t you wish you could pause it all,

And hear him say. ‘Hmm’ to everything, hold you in thrall?

 

Husbands and wives will betray you, lovers will leave you,

Children will roll their eyes and make themselves scarce,

Parents will lament, how you wasted your smarts, your talent,

You could have been IFS but beta, put ginger in tea not mint.

Friends back making plans on Whatsapp got Goa with the Girls,

Will post Insta vacay pix with jaanu! See his body, and his curls!

 

All this is nonsensical, my sidekick Pause button tells me,

They will leave you one by one but I’ll stay, I’m loyal you see,

You make yourself tea, and I’ll keep the universe waiting for thee!
Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.
Tags: #binge-watching #covid impact #OTT #Pause
first published: Jan 1, 2022 07:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.