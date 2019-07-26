App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIT-JEE aspirants of Delhi govt schools will be taught by Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia also announced that the movie 'Super 30', which is Anand Kumar’s biopic, will be made tax-free. S

Jagyaseni Biswas
Poster of the movie Super 30, the biopic on Anand Kumar and his students
Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on July 24 that the real-life Super 30 ‘hero’ and famed mathematician Anand Kumar will be teaching IIT-JEE aspirants of Delhi government schools.

Every month he will be taking one online class for all such government school students. Sisodia made the announcement while attending an event organised at the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Government School.

Kumar, who was also attending the happiness class, interacted with students and said he has agreed to teach the students of Class 11 and 12 through a virtual medium. The mathematician also lauded the initiatives taken up by the government to boost the education sector.

Close
Sisodia also announced that the movie 'Super 30', which is Anand Kumar’s biopic, will be made tax-free. Some other states that have declared the movie tax free are Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. He announced the same on social media platform Twitter also, while the official handle of the Aam Admi Party shared pictures of Anand Kumar visiting government schools.



The movie, Super 30, narrates the Patna-based mathematician’s journey, who toiled relentlessly to help children of limited means crack the prestigious and highly competitive IIT examination. His role is played by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who also posted a message on Twitter thanking the Delhi government for declaring the movie tax free.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 06:14 pm

tags #Delhi government #Hrithik Roshan #IIT JEE exam prep

