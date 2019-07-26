IIT-JEE aspirants of Delhi govt schools will be taught by Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

Poster of the movie Super 30, the biopic on Anand Kumar and his students

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on July 24 that the real-life Super 30 ‘hero’ and famed mathematician Anand Kumar will be teaching IIT-JEE aspirants of Delhi government schools.

Every month he will be taking one online class for all such government school students. Sisodia made the announcement while attending an event organised at the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Government School.

Kumar, who was also attending the happiness class, interacted with students and said he has agreed to teach the students of Class 11 and 12 through a virtual medium. The mathematician also lauded the initiatives taken up by the government to boost the education sector.



Anand Kumar of #Super30 fame visited a #DelhiGovtSchool with me today. His work & personality r inspiration for all teachers across country, as children from humble backgrounds achieve their IIT-JEE dreams. This is what it truly means to be a guru (1/3)

@iHrithik @teacheranand

— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 24, 2019

Sisodia also announced that the movie 'Super 30', which is Anand Kumar’s biopic, will be made tax-free. Some other states that have declared the movie tax free are Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat. He announced the same on social media platform Twitter also, while the official handle of the Aam Admi Party shared pictures of Anand Kumar visiting government schools.



Thank you Shri Manish Sisodia ji for considering us worthy of being a part of the nation builders team and announcing Super 30 tax - free in Delhi.

The movie, Super 30, narrates the Patna-based mathematician’s journey, who toiled relentlessly to help children of limited means crack the prestigious and highly competitive IIT examination. His role is played by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who also posted a message on Twitter thanking the Delhi government for declaring the movie tax free.