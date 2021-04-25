MARKET NEWS

Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live on May 8

In the past, SNL guest hosts have included entertainers like comics Dave Chappelle and Tina Fey, actors Drew Barrymore and Alec Baldwin and musician Justin Timberlake.

Associated Press
April 25, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
(File image of SpaceX founder Elon Musk)

New York, AP: Technology mogul Elon Musk has a lined up a new gig in addition to his jobs as CEO of electric car maker Tesla and spaceship maker SpaceX. He is going to host the iconic TV show Saturday Night Live.

Musk's scheduled May 8 appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Tesla's stock is worth nearly six times more than it was before the pandemic started, leaving Musk with an estimated fortune of $177 billion, according to Forbes magazine. And SpaceX just a launched a mission that sent astronauts to the International Space Station.

Saturday Night Live doesn't make a habit of having business executives host its show, but Musk is far from a stuffy corporate type. He regularly jokes around on Twitter, where he has nearly 52 million followers, and has gotten into legal trouble for making disparaging remarks about critics and hinting that he might lead a buyout of Tesla that resulted him getting fined $20 million by stock market regulators.

Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest on the night Musk hosts.
TAGS: #comedy #Elon Musk #Entertainment #Recommendations #Saturday Night Live #weekend reads
first published: Apr 25, 2021 11:28 am

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

