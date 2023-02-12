English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Beyonce win top UK music prizes

    Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles won awards for artist of the year and album of the year for 'Harry's House' and song of the year for 'As It Was'.

    AFP
    February 12, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST
    Harry Styles:

    Harry Styles: "I'm so so proud to be a British artist in the world out there."

    British singer Harry Styles won the top awards on Saturday at the UK's biggest popular music prizes, the Brit Awards, while acknowledging his "privilege" for triumphing in a supposedly gender-neutral category that featured no female artists.

    Styles made multiple appearances on stage, winning awards for artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year for "As It Was" and best pop/R&B act.

    "This night has been really, really special to me and I will never forget it," Styles said.

    "I'm so so proud to be a British artist in the world out there."