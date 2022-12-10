Box office: An Action Hero is a flop, Bhediya is hanging on, Drishyam 2 to enter 200 Crore Club

Rajat Kapoor and Tabu as Mahesh and Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam 2.

Last week’s release An Action Hero has failed at the box office. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer just didn’t speak to the audiences - it got off to a slow start, and never picked up pace in theatres. The result: collections at the end of Week 1 stood at a low Rs 8.50 crore.

Now of course there was a time pre-pandemic when Ayushmann Khurrana starrers regularly collected this much and more on the first day itself. As things stand, An Action Hero, directed by Aniruddh Iyer, is not expected to pick up this week either - despite the fact that there were no big Hindi film releases this Friday.

As for Bhediya, it too saw a drop in the second week.

After a sub-optimal start at Rs 42.06 crore, interest in the film declined further. Competition from Drishyam 2, which made Rs 30 crore last week, restricted footfalls for Bhediya which resulted in Rs 14.61 crore coming in in Week 2.

Ticket sales for the Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee starrer at the end of two weeks are at Rs 56.67 crore. This week is the final week when the film can expect to bring in some substantial moolah. The team there can just hope that Drishyam 2 slows down now and hence there could be enhanced footfalls for the film.

It's rare to arrest the drop in collections as the days and weeks pass but if by some push Bhediya manages Rs 10 crore in its second week, then it's likely to cross at least Rs 70 crore in lifetime earnings in the theatre.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 2 is inches away from the 200 Crore Club. The film had scored a major century in the first week followed by a huge half-century in the second. With over Rs 30 crore coming in in the third week and then some more been collected yesterday, the film has crossed the Rs 198 crore mark. No new competition this week will ensure that a total of over Rs 200 crore is achieved by the Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu starrer directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat this weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources