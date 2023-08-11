Last Mughal of film industry, singer Asha Bhosle: Good music & songs, our culture & traditions will be back in a big way by 2047

Singer Asha Bhosle.

In the heart of every melody that has ever touched the souls of Indians, there exists a name that resonates over time — Asha Bhosle. Born in Pune, on September 8, 1933, this legendary singer is all set to celebrate her 90th birthday next month in the UAE.

‘ASHA@90: Live in concert’ will mark the return of the iconic songstress to the Dubai stage after over a decade. Organised by her son Anand Bhosle and PME entertainment, this concert at the prestigious Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on September 8, is touted to be a memorable tribute to her eight-decade-long playback career in Indian cinema.

The soon-to-be nonagenarian, who has performed at hundreds of concerts world over, is excited about the forthcoming show and at a special conference, she promises: ‘Aisa concert pehle nahi hua hai (Such a concert will be one of a kind)’. Edited excerpts:

This is a rare feat, celebrating the 90th birthday on stage with a concert. Tell us about it.

This show is very special. There are not many shows like this held in India. I have seen shows where people stand behind the curtains and then decide who must go ahead and sing on stage. Nothing like that here. This one will be like a Broadway show. Everything is planned and fixed, and there won’t be even a second when you will be distracted from stage and the performances.

Celebrating 90 years of life and a career that spans 80 years. What are your strongest memories?

I was 10 when I began my career. We were five brothers and sisters, and I grew up with Lata Mangeshkar. We were like the five fingers of one mutthi (fist). Since I was a child, I was exposed to music by my father, his disciples, my Didi; everyone would sing and I also began to sing.

Gana mere andar hi thha (singing was innate), but I never thought I would be a playback singer. However, the circumstances were such that I became one. After coming to Mumbai in 1945-46, I began singing. I remember so many things from all those years.

The Mangeshkar sisters (from left): Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar.

All those great music directors, musicians, artistes and, sometimes, I feel I am nothing. Today, if you want to know the history of the film industry, I am the only living person who can tell you. I know everyone, be it directors, producers, artists, singers. I have so many stories that it will take days to get over. Main aakhri Mughal hoon film line ki (I am the last Mughal of the film industry).

A vintage photo of Asha Bhosle at a playback rehearsal session with singer Kishore Kumar (left).

You have done so many shows abroad. Could you share some anecdotes and the kind of response you have had.

All over the world wherever I have performed, I found Indians everywhere. I’d done a show in London where the entire audience was English. I was wondering how these foreigners will understand anything. But there also I heard people shouting, ‘Asha Tai sing in Marathi! Sing in Hindi. Even in Paris I have done shows and everyone was French and were all in suits. I’d been told to go on stage and begin by talking in English. And I said, ‘I don’t know English but I will try my best’. They eventually all understood what I was trying to express. The audience there always clap in unison to a certain beat, to show that they want an encore and that was what my songs got. It was a special clap of ‘Once More’, and my people on stage prompted, ‘Phir se gao’. No one probably understood my words, but they understood my sur, the music and melody. The songs that were created 50 years ago, people still want to listen to them and today’s generation loves those songs. If I have to sing Dum Maro Dum, the public starts singing along. There have been times when I sang one antara and stopped and the crowd begins to sing the next antara be it London or any other place worldwide. There is no city anywhere that does not have Indians. In San Francisco, one concert was filled with Marathi youth and they began whistling and they stopped only when I also whistled back. There were so many Marathi manoos in San Jose.

In around a little more than two decades, India will be celebrating 100 years of independence. What according to you would the scenario be like in India at 2047, and what steps should be taken to make it better? What’s your ‘Vision 2047’?

I don’t know about all that but I feel everything is a cycle. Mujhe lagta hai, phir se purane din aa jayenge. People have started going back to temples and recognising and loving their own culture, and in the same way good music and good songs will be back once more, I feel. Apni sanskriti, culture, traditions will all be back in a big way by 2047. Whatever has been scattered, jo bikhar gaye hain, will all come back.

Asha Bhosle.

The remix culture in Bollywood is a reflection of an industry grappling with the duality of preserving its musical heritage while propelling itself into a future brimming with sonic possibilities. You have also sung remixed songs. What do you have to say about remixes, recreations today?

This is a new world, naya zamana hai. Everything is new; there are phones, laptops, new technologies. Today if I give you my phone number, by evening you will forget it, unless you store it in your phone. But in the earlier days, we would remember most phone numbers by heart, because there were no cell phones. The same has happened to songs and music. People do not remember today’s songs, but they remember older songs. New songs of today are more like, aaj sune kal bhul gaye. And remixes that work are always of old songs because people still remember and love them so much that they are recreated by changing the voice, adding hai hui (verbal acrobatics) and some music, etc. I don’t feel bad about remixes because this new generation likes it.

Singer Asha Bhosle with granddaughter Zanai.

My granddaughter Zanai, she tells me when songs are recreated. But that is how it is supposed to happen. I am not here to stay forever. I will also go away someday and after me there will be a new generation, ek nayi fasal. But fasal acchi aani chahiye (the crop must be good) and this new generation should love and respect Hindustan’s culture and traditions. And they should take care of it, sambhalni chahiye. And this same reeti-riwaaj (customs, traditions) is also there in the music industry and the new generation should nurture that too.

What is your message for this generation?

Your work and profession can be anything, but hard work and dedication is of primary importance. Without that nothing is possible. If you want anything, you must work towards it. If I want tea, I have to go up and make it, only then can I have it. I wake up early every morning for my riyaaz, and even though I have house helps, I make my own tea. Whenever I get time, I do my riyaaz. From 7 am in the morning to 8-9 am. Sometimes, I begin my riyaaz at 5 am. There are days when I am not sleepy, and I sit down for my riyaaz along with a tanpura even at 2 am. I feel every human being should love the work they do and work hard at it.



Your life story is a testament to resilience, tenacity, and the pursuit of passion. You embraced challenges and overcame personal and professional hurdles with grace, emerging as a symbol of empowerment for aspiring artists. How did you do so much?

(Breaks into a song) Zindagi, kaisi hai paheli hai, kabhi toh hasaye, kabhi yeh rulaye — my life is just like this song. Just like there are huge waves in the ocean and one struggles to reach the shore, I have also gone through struggles like that and finally I have reached here. And in reaching here, I have had the help of the immense strength, the shakti, that women have. Taking care of my children, my grandchildren, how to behave with people, everything I have done. Yeh zabaan jo hai na yeh aapko raaj bhi karati hai and jo zabaan ko sambhalke chalta hai woh raaj karta hai, jaise app sabke dilon mein maine raaj kiya hai (The one who minds his/her speech, conquers and rules hearts, like I do).

What is your 90th birthday wish?

I just wish my show Asha@90 should go well. I am doing this show next month and, God willing, this show will travel to many places. I believe that till the time God keeps me standing, I should keep working, doing concerts and aisi seva karti jaaon, entertaining everyone. I have heard people tell me, ‘We play your songs when we feel sad’. This is a great thing. They would listen to my party numbers and dance songs. I don’t sing sad songs. I have love songs, peppy and fun songs and I justified all the songs that I have sung in my career. Mujhe jo bhi gaana mila, usko maine nyay se gaya, mehnat se gaya (whatever song I got, I sung with utmost justice and hard work) and, so, people loved all my songs.