'Thaggede Le!': Allu Arjun does the 'Pushpa' gesture with New York City mayor

Allu Arjun with New York City mayor Eric Adams. (Image credit: @alluarjun/Twitter)

Allu Arjun on Sunday not only met New York City mayor Eric Adams, but the duo also posed in some of the iconic steps from the actor hit movie Pushpa.

The Telugu film star was chosen the Grand Marshall of New York's 40th annual India Day Parade and was awarded a certificate of recognition for it.



It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le ! @ericadamsfornyc @NYCMayorsOffice pic.twitter.com/LdMsGy4IE0

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Allu Arjun wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting the mayor of New York City. Very sportive gentleman. Thank you for the honour, Mr Eric Adams. Thaggede Le!"

Meanwhile, Indians swarmed the Times Square in New York to get a glimpse of the Pushpa star with videos of the crowds doing rounds on social media.



I laugh at some people who are blind to see his craze. I laugh at some people who see it and pretend they did not see. However, this is how NYC reacted when Icon stAAr @alluarjun visited the city.#ThaggedheLe #Jhukheganahi #GrandMarshalAlluArjunAtNYC #AlluArjun pic.twitter.com/W2J7bQaI3E — Srinivas movie buff (@movieandcricbuf) August 22, 2022





The streets of New York were filled with chants and posters of @alluarjun as people welcomed their beloved Icon Star. Holding an Indian flag, #AlluArjun is leading the India Day Parade with his wife Sneha by his side, embracing the admiration that has now gone beyond borders. pic.twitter.com/GNsqcukZUx — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) August 21, 2022

After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have announced that shooting for the sequel began on Monday. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the film’s shoot was earlier put on hold amid a producers’ strike.