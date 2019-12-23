Akshay Kumar set for fourth consecutive success of 2019 with ‘Good Newwz’

With 10 hits in succession behind him, actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll. The journey which started with Airlift has continued till his last release Housefull 4. Housefull 4 did well to not only emerge as a Rs 200 crore club superhit, but also as his highest grosser ever.

Now, Akshay Kumar is pretty much set to record his 11th straight success with Good Newwz.

Year 2019 in particular has been phenomenal for the superstar with Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 turning out to be big successes. Though Akshay Kumar has been ‘Mr. Consistent’ over the years with his films invariably scoring between Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore, of late, the scenario has improved exceptionally with his last four releases going past the Rs 150 crore mark.

The turnaround began with 2.0 which released late in 2018. Just the Hindi version of the sci-fi film by Shankar garnered Rs 189.5 crore at the box office. This was just the beginning as after this Akshay Kumar has already scored a hat-trick of big grossers. While Kesari accumulated Rs 154.4 crore, Mission Mangal scored Rs 203 crore and Housefull 4 did even better with Rs 208.5 crore coming in.

Now with Good Newwz, expectations are massive already. Though Akshay Kumar has been modest enough to state that even if his films does business of around Rs 125 crores, it would be good as it has been made with controlled budget, the fact remains that in the current scenario, trade and the industry expects better from him. No wonder, bets are already being placed for Good Newwz to go past at least the Rs 150 crore mark.

These are fair expectations, in fact. After all, the film is seeing a solo release this Friday (December 27) and is arriving bang in the middle of the festivities. Christmas season has started and the New Year is around the corner. Though the film does not benefit from any designated festive holiday, this is also the time when a good chunk of the audience is on a vacation, hence bracing up for a good theatrical watch experience. Considering the fact that the Karan Johar production has been pitched as a family entertainer and the promos too indicate the same, expect good crowds.

Moreover, Akshay Kumar has built some remarkable equity for himself over the years. The man of the masses has transitioned well into finding favour among the classes as well, and that is something which is expected to make Good Newwz a major entertaining affair for the multiplex audiences. The film's promos have been loved and songs have already become chartbusters which is further ‘good news’ for all involved.

No wonder, the film is set to embark on a very good start and as long as Raj Mehta has made an entertaining affair with a superb cast that too comprising Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar can well gear up to pop the champagne.