Actor Gulshan Devaiah: ‘In Guns & Gulaabs, there are things connected to pro wrestling and homages to '60s & '70s Hindi cinema’

If there is one thing that has remained consistent in Gulshan Devaiah’s career of 13 years, it is his penchant of taking up roles that are as different as chalk is from cheese. Case in point, the slightly eccentric rich brat KC in Shaitan (2011), the sex-addict Mandar in Hunterrr (2015), queer lawyer Guru Narayan in Badhaai Do (2022) or the recent Web-series Dahaad where he played the sincere and forward-thinking cop Devi Lal Singh. As the actor readies for his forthcoming projects, including the Raj and DK-directed Web-series Guns & Gulaabs, spy thriller Ulajh with Janhvi Kapoor and season 2 of Duranga, he tells us that he is happy that the diversity in his roles is being appreciated by the audience. Edited excerpts:

Gulshan Devaiah as Devi Lal Singh in 'Dahaad'.

As the cop Devi Lal Singh in Dahaad, you managed to shine in spite of not being either the protagonist or the antagonist. Tell us how you arrived at the character?

First, when I tested for the role, I didn’t try to ‘play the cop’. I have observed that, sometimes, actors get too excited about playing a cop’s role and they overdo it. Cops are also people and being a cop is a profession. I just tried to play the personality. He seemed like a sensible, nice guy who wants to do the right things; is not necessarily able to do it all the time because of how the system works and other variables, but his natural tendency is to do the right thing as much as possible. I think Reema (Kagti, the director) really latched on to that and told me that she liked how I was playing it. I just carried that through while we were filming. I loved wearing the uniform and the child inside me really loved it but the adult actor in me told me to take it easy and do the best I could. That’s all that is required at times for me to do — take one scene at a time and do my best. I didn’t attempt to stand out. I am a creative person and I understand the craft to a certain degree and I just try to do my best.

Critics have written about the soft masculinity in Devi Lal’s role and you critiqued the ‘men don’t cry’ notion in a recent interview as well. Is this a concept that you have gradually come to understand and endorse such roles?

It is a gradual understanding. I have been at the receiving end of it. Some of my friends used to make fun of me for crying and some of my mannerisms are what commonly people would refer to as effeminate. I wouldn’t say I was bullied but I was teased when I was in my early teens. I didn’t quite understand it back then because, at the time, you yourself are searching for this idea of masculinity. I started realising that I am not masculine in the ways that I probably understand the concept. I tried to be like that but I realised that it was not working and I had to be me. Also, as you mature, you are exposed to new ideas and you develop a comprehensive understanding of all those things. I know masculinity has its place and I am not completely rejecting it. I don’t consciously try to look for such parts. In fact, if I do get the opportunity to play an out and out masculine part, I would be totally up for it.

Has there been a point in your career where you decided to go and seek the roles you want to play?

I don’t know what I want; it is a little difficult for me to hustle and seek. I have tried to do that at times because I hear of certain films and parts that I think might be good for me and I have reached out but it hasn’t worked out (laughs). Also, it is nice for me to sit back and for people to bring nice roles to me. For instance, I would have never imagined that I would be in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, 2013). I liked his films but I didn’t see myself fit in, so it was a nice surprise when it was offered to me. I try to balance things. For a guy who never did it to almost being in a film because I did, I am happy that I am capable of hustling (laughs).

Earlier, there were not many mainstream heroes who were doing what you were probably doing 10 years ago, but now the competition has gotten bigger. Do you sometimes see other actors’ performances and feel you could have done them better?

Sure, but not in a competitive way. I think some amount of competitiveness is healthy because it breeds excellence. I do feel a little jealous sometimes but then I try to look at it from the perspective of reality. For instance, I saw Badlapur (2015) and I was so jealous of Varun Dhawan. However, when I think of the kind of film it was and the profile that he has, it’s a lot better than what I can bring to the table in terms of the size of the release that it can manage. Raj (Rajkumar Rao) and I started our careers pretty much around the same time. He has done wonderfully well for himself and transitioned into the mainstream leading man. So yes, I am jealous. I wish I had done a lot of his films, also Ayushmann’s (Khurrana). I am also aware that I don’t have the same profile. There are some limitations when it comes to my career and how I am perceived. That does create some limitations and I try to be realistic about that.

Raj & DK's forthcoming 'Guns & Gulaabs' teaser look, (from left) Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav.

You’re working next in Raj and DK’s crime series Guns & Gulaabs. Tell us about working with the director duo; are they really as quirky and unique as their cinema is?

Oh yes, they are quite mad! (Laughs) They are two different personalities and have different styles of direction. DK is more vibrant and energetic while Raj is more subdued and quieter. I have worked with them in the Unpaused (2020) anthology as well. They complement each other and don’t get in each other’s way. They do, sometimes, have opposing views but they create a wonderful environment to be creative. Filmmakers such as Raj and DK, Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala create that conducive environment where they ask you to join in as a creative person. They allow you to contribute so much. I always feel that I have given a bit more than expected and that is very satisfying.

One of the news reports said your look in the show is inspired by Sanjay Dutt from the '90s…

The show is set in the early '90s, so a lot of it is inspired by a popular reference from that time. There are also homages — some of them may seem obvious, some are very subtle. For instance, there are things connected to pro wrestling and certain things I use which are a homage to '60s and '70s Hindi cinema. Even if people don’t get them, they will still be kind of quirky and enjoyable.

Gulshan Devaiah with Saiyami Kher in a still from the film '8 A.M. Metro'.

You are also filming director Sudhanshu Saria’s spy thriller Ulajh along with Janhvi Kapoor and Roshan Mathew. How is that shaping up?

We finished the biggest schedule which was in London. It was like a workcation for me because I had a lot of free time and I really enjoyed myself. In my head, I think I have a very difficult part. I had to do a lot of pre-production on it, on my own, with my director and my co-actor, primarily Janhvi. We are in the process of wrapping up the India schedule.

There is also season 2 of your crime series Duranga?

Yes, that’s ready for release and should be announced in a few weeks. I have not seen it yet but the team at ZEE5 is very excited and they feel they have managed to take it one step ahead from season one. The buzz is slowly building up. It’s a progression of the journey. From my character’s perspective, it is a lot more emotional and the love story gets a lot more emotional as well. It will have a different appeal than the first season.