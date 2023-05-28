Employees share their most embarrassing workplace blunders in ‘dear intern’ trend

Employees are sharing their worst office mistakes (Representational image)

Nearly two years ago, an HBO Max intern accidentally sent a blank test email to a few thousand subscribers of the streaming service. The blunder led to one of the more wholesome social media moments of our time, as hundreds of professionals began to share their own workplace horror stories in solidarity. The stories were shared with the hashtag ‘Dear intern’.

Two years after that memorable blank email, the ‘dear intern’ trend has made a comeback. For the last three days, Twitter has once again been flooded with people sharing their workplace gaffes. Take a look:

Some you just have to see to believe.



#dearintern me to the CEO of a large company, his name is Alan

I was 34 pic.twitter.com/DHCwIsS3d5

— Nik McEwan (@NMexpeditions) May 25, 2023

Others are downright hilarious, for who, among us, has never sent an email without an attachment? But seven times?

The award for the most expensive blunder goes to…



Dear Intern,

When I was a junior developer I once uncommented a line of code I wrote and it was pushed to prod. That line of code cost the company $300k and I kept my job

— completely super normal girl (@dietyeezy) May 25, 2023

A hilarious mix-up if there ever was one.



Dear Intern, once I sent an email ending with “if you need any help please do not contact me” because I mixed the tense and wanted to say “do not hesitate to contact me”

— RG (@Rossyngr) May 24, 2023



Confident or pompous? We’ll let you decide.



#DearIntern,

This is the email I sent to the hiring manager asking for an internship. Attaching the screenshot herewith, I let you judge. pic.twitter.com/JF4M6FPnR4

— Sukaina Meghani (@Sooki_Pooki) May 26, 2023

Let this be a lesson: Always double-check your emails for typos.



Dear intern, I once accidentally sent an email with an embarrassing autocorrect to the CEO and Directors of my company asking for their thoughts on approaching... The Penis Regulator. Instead of The Pension Regulator https://t.co/QIXQ4Ido22

— Lee Noble (@LeeNoble20) May 25, 2023



You can’t always help a slip of tongue, but you can laugh about it later.



#dearintern I was presenting a webinar to 20,000 people and was supposed to say "The company cares about your health and wellness" by instead I said "wealth and hellness".

— Out of Ally's System (@Malk1) May 26, 2023

According to some news reports, the ‘dear intern’ trend has made a comeback two years later thanks to a viral TikTok video.

While many have used it as an opportunity to recall their most embarrassing mistakes and find solace in humour, others say the trend is indicative of a larger point – sometimes, things go wrong. As Thea Chippendale put it so succinctly in her LinkedIn post: “as employers, it is essential to remember that mistakes happen, and it is your responsibility to help your employees navigate through them. Foster an environment where mistakes are seen as opportunities for growth and learning.”