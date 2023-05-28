English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Employees share their most embarrassing workplace blunders in ‘dear intern’ trend

    Employees are sharing their funniest, most embarrassing workplace blunders using the hashtag 'Dear intern.'

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    woman surprised generic

    Employees are sharing their worst office mistakes (Representational image)

    Nearly two years ago, an HBO Max intern accidentally sent a blank test email to a few thousand subscribers of the streaming service. The blunder led to one of the more wholesome social media moments of our time, as hundreds of professionals began to share their own workplace horror stories in solidarity. The stories were shared with the hashtag ‘Dear intern’.

    Two years after that memorable blank email, the ‘dear intern’ trend has made a comeback. For the last three days, Twitter has once again been flooded with people sharing their workplace gaffes. Take a look:


    Some you just have to see to believe.


    Others are downright hilarious, for who, among us, has never sent an email without an attachment? But seven times?


    The award for the most expensive blunder goes to…


     


    A hilarious mix-up if there ever was one.



    Confident or pompous? We’ll let you decide.


    Let this be a lesson: Always double-check your emails for typos.



    You can’t always help a slip of tongue, but you can laugh about it later.


    According to some news reports, the ‘dear intern’ trend has made a comeback two years later thanks to a viral TikTok video.

    While many have used it as an opportunity to recall their most embarrassing mistakes and find solace in humour, others say the trend is indicative of a larger point – sometimes, things go wrong. As Thea Chippendale put it so succinctly in her LinkedIn post: “as employers, it is essential to remember that mistakes happen, and it is your responsibility to help your employees navigate through them. Foster an environment where mistakes are seen as opportunities for growth and learning.”

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Employees #HBO #HBO Max #workplace
    first published: May 28, 2023 10:34 am