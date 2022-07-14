Elon Musk takes aim at Joe Biden's son with a ‘crack and hookers’ meme

Elon Musk, 50, is the chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk mocked Hunter Biden with a meme after a leaked video showed the US president’s son taking drugs and speaking with a prostitute.

According to news website Marca, the 18-second video shows Hunter Biden asking the prostitute if she has any crack, which is cocaine in rock form.

Elon Musk, no stranger to controversial posts, shared a meme as he took a dig at the 52-year-old son of US president Joe Biden. The Tesla chief posted a picture of a man with cameras strapped to his helmet and a caption that read: “Hunter Biden every time he buys crack and hookers.”

“A+ for cinematography,” wrote Musk while sharing the meme.

This post from Musk appeared days after the Daily Mail published a new trove of photographs that show Hunter Biden posing with prostitutes and smoking in a rehab. The leak included a video of the First Son smoking crack cocaine that he took himself.