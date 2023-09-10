English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk biography confirms he has third child with Grimes. The kid's name is...

    Elon Musk now has 10 known biological kids with three different partners.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    September 10, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
    The age of Elon Musk and singer Grimes's third child has not been made public.

    The age of Elon Musk and singer Grimes's third child has not been made public.

    A new biography of the richest person in the world, Elon Musk, confirms that he had an unreported third child with his former girlfriend and Canadian musician Grimes.

    Named Techno Mechanicus and nicknamed Tau, the child's age has not been made public, Business Insider reported. The author of the biography and journalist Walter Isaacson was the first to report the development, according to a New York Times review of the book. It is scheduled to be released next week. Isaacson had unprecedented access to Musk for the last two years, the publication reported.

    With his third child with Grimes, Elon Musk now has 10 known biological kids with three different partners.

    One of his children died shortly after birth. After losing his firstborn son Nevada Alexander Musk, Musk had twins Griffin and Vivian with author Justine Wilson in 2004. The former couple also has triplet sons -- Kai, Saxon and Damian -- who were born two years later in 2006.

    With singer Grimes, apart from Techno Mechanicus, Musk has a son named X Æ A-12, whom they welcomed in May 2020. They also have a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who was born via surrogacy in December 2021.

    Related stories


    The X owner also had twins with an executive of his nanotech company Neuralink Shivon Zilis, whose photos were recently revealed by Isaacson. It was the first time that Musk was been photographed with his ‘secret’ twins.

    The picture shared by Isaacson on X (the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter) was taken when the twins were 16-months-old. In an excerpt from the biography published in Time Magazine, he revealed that the picture was taken at Zilis’s home in Austin, Texas.

    Read more: Exa Dark Sideræl Musk aka 'Y': What Elon Musk, Grimes’ baby name means

    Tags: #biography #Elon Musk #Grimes
    first published: Sep 10, 2023 04:03 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!