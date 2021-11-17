MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Elon Musk asked for $6 billion plan to end world hunger. UN responds

The UN World Food Programme chief shared with Elon Musk, the UN body's call to the world's billionaires to donate $6.6 billion to save 42 million people from famine.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
The UN World Food Programme chief said 2% of Elon Musk's wealth ($6 billion) will solve world hunger.

The UN World Food Programme chief said 2% of Elon Musk's wealth ($6 billion) will solve world hunger.


Weeks after billionaire Elon Musk asked the United Nations (UN) to show him how $6 billion of his wealth could solve world hunger, the world body has got back to him with an answer.

 

Musk had, on Twitter, responded to a CNN article in which the chief of the UN World Food Programme said two per cent of the Tesla CEO’s wealth ($6 billion) will solve world hunger.
David Beasley, who heads the food-aid programme, had called on the world’s billionaires - such as Elon Musk and Amazon Inc founder Jeff Bezos - to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help end world hunger.
According to him “just $6 billion could keep 42 million people from dying” of hunger. Reacting to this, Musk said, “if WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it”.

He added: “But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent.”

 

On Monday, Beasley shared with Musk, and the world, the UN World Food Programme’s call to the world's billionaires to donate $6.6 billion to save 42 million people from famine.

Close

Related stories

 

“This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable. @elonmusk, you asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We're ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives. The ask is $6.6B to avert famine in 2022,” Beasley tweeted, tagging Musk.

 

The UN plan includes a break-up of how the money would be used. These include food and its delivery, cash and food vouchers, country-specific costs to design, scale up and manage, global and regional operations management, administration and accountability.Tens of millions of people across 43 countries are on the brink of famine, according to the UN World Food Programme.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Elon Musk #United Nations #World Food Programme
first published: Nov 17, 2021 09:05 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.