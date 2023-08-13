'Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan': Bill Gates to Khan Academy founder Sal Khan

Bill Gates and Sal Khan in the podcast 'Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates'. (Screengrans from the podcast YouTube)

Bill Gates, who has recently started his own podcast, has a curious question for his guest Sal Khan -- "Do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?"

Sal Khan is the founder of Khan Academy, an American non-profit educational organisation that creates online tools to help educate students, and had appeared on the second episode of Unconfuse Me with Bill Gates.

"If you do a web search on Sal Khan, you might get some of this guy," Gates said, holding up a picture of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. "So, do you ever get confused with Salman Khan?"

Laughing, Sal Khan said, "I do."

He went on to say that in the initial days of the academy, he would receive mail from fans mistaking him to be the actor. "I used to get letters from some of the actor's fans saying 'I've always been in love with you and I didn't know you could do math and all that," Sal Khan said as Bill Gates laughed.

The Khan Academy founder added that when he came to India in 2015, he was brought on live television with Salman Khan because they shared names.

But is there no other connection with Bollywood?

Sal Khan clarifies that despite what people suspect, he loves watching Bollywood films and even makes his wife watch them with him.