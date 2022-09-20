English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Divya Gokulnath says Byju's is blockbuster like 'Brahmastra'

    The Byju director's clarification comes in after the company reported a Rs 4,500 crore loss in FY21, nearly 17 times the Rs 262 crore loss in FY20 (2019-20), with industry leaders such as Harsh Goenka and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questioning the company's valuation.

    Ankita Sengupta
    September 20, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    Byju's co-founder and director Divya Gokulnath claimed that that despite the Rs 12.5 crore loss they suffered every day in FY 21, the company made Rs 27 crore in revenue per day in FY22. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

    Byju's co-founder and director Divya Gokulnath claimed that that despite the Rs 12.5 crore loss they suffered every day in FY 21, the company made Rs 27 crore in revenue per day in FY22. (Image credit: LinkedIn)


    Byju's co-founder and director Divya Gokulnath on Tuesday claimed that the educational technology company is a blockbuster release, just like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.

    Taking to LinkedIn, Gokulnath wrote, "The second blockbuster release of this year, after Brahmastra, was Byju'S financial results. I have not seen Brahmastra yet, but I do happen to know Byju’s results. Because, as its director, I was involved in its making."

    She also hit out at media organisations for "sensationalism" in headlines. "I have never had any problems with the stories written about us," Divya Gokulnath wrote.

    "In fact, the content of most of the report on our results is positive. But the headlines are another matter. It’s easy for forget in the flood of negative headlines that we are 18 months post FY21, and that Byju's has grown more than 4 times in this span. Or that our ‘widening losses’ in FY21 have been cut to half in FY22."

    She then proceeded to breakdown five news reports adding clarifications for some and rubbishing the others.

    Close

    Related stories

    Gokulnath added in the LinkedIn post that despite the Rs 12.5 crore loss they suffered every day in FY 21, Byju's made Rs 27 crore in revenue per day in FY22.

    Read more: Byju’s becomes the world’s most-expensive edtech after FY21 revenue decline

    The Byju director's clarification comes in after the company reported a Rs 4,500 crore loss in FY21, nearly 17 times the Rs 262 crore loss in FY20 (2019-20), with industry leaders such as Harsh Goenka and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questioning the company's valuation.

    "Byju’s revenues - 2,280 crore; Byju’s losses- 4,588 crore (increases 17 times). That means you give me Re 1 and I will return Rs 2. Valuation- $22 billion (number 1 among startups). Hottest sector to invest- edutech. Nothing is making sense to me! Can anyone explain please?" Goenka had tweeted.

    To which Biocon chief Mazumdar-Shaw responded, “It’s like virtual reality - now you see it now you don’t. Valuations just don’t stack up n yet real businesses are under valued! (sic)".

    Read more: ‘If this didn’t break us, nothing will’: Byju Raveendran opens up about troubles of last six months

     
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Byjus’ #Divya Gokulnath #Harsh Goenka #Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
    first published: Sep 20, 2022 12:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.