    Deepinder Goyal delivers Zomato orders in a red t-shirt once in 3 months, reveals Naukri.com owner

    Naukri.com owner Sanjeev Bikhchandani added that Zomato senior managers have been doing this for three years.

    Ankita Sengupta
    October 09, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
    Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Naukri.com owner Sanjeev Bikhchandani


    Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers orders wearing the company's trademark red t-shirt at least once a quarter and yet no one recognised him, Naukri.com owner Sanjeev Bikhchandani revealed in a tweet on Sunday.

    "Just met Deepinder Goyal and the Zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Bikhchandani tweeted.

    Sanjeev Bikhchandani added that Zomato senior managers have been doing this for three years.

    Twitter users appreciated the Zomato team's effort.

    "Superb initiative , nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights," tweeted Rahul Upadhyay

    (@Rahulvichaar).

    "Helps in understanding customers/business partners. Happy to have been in queues, in various attires like a regular customer, talking to frontline staff, seeking solutions to a hypothetical problems, having on the spot customer reviews. A must do for service organisations for real insight," tweeted Arun (@arun_raghuraj).

    Last week, Zomato has announced the return of Zomaland, pegged as India’s “grandest food carnival,” after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “This will be our grandest season, with the carnival setting up its tents in 7 cities, hosting the best of dining and entertainment,” Zomato CEO Goyal promised in a tweet announcing the return of the food and entertainment carnival.

    Around 400 restaurants are expected to participate in this season of Zomaland by Zomato. Along with good food, customers can also expect musical performances, fun games and “record-breaking attempts.”

    The carnival will take spend two days in each of the seven cities where it will be organised over the next few months.

    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #Deepinder Goyal #Naukri.com #Sanjeev Bikhchandani #Zomato
    first published: Oct 9, 2022 02:46 pm
