Zomato shareholder orders ‘inter-city’ biryani, receives only salan

Image credit: prateekkanwal/Twitter

A Zomato customer and shareholder was left disappointed after trying the company’s new inter-city food delivery service. Gurugram-based Prateek Kanwal says he ordered a chicken biryani from a restaurant in Hyderabad but received only a small box of salan.

He tweeted about his “double loss” – first as a customer and then as a Zomato shareholder – while urging the food delivery platform and its CEO to address the issue.

“Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using Zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan,” wrote Kanwal, Director of Policy and Advocacy at NewGlobe, on Saturday.

“Deepinder Goyal, this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!” he added while tagging the CEO of Zomato, who had announced a pilot of the inter-city delivery service called ‘Legends’ just a few days ago.

Kanwal also shared a picture of the salan he received, which is usually served as an accompaniment to Hyderabadi biryani.

In a follow-up tweet, the disappointed customer urged Goyal to look into the gaps that led to this failure of service. “It’s a double loss for me. As a customer and as a shareholder,” tweeted Kanwal.



It’s a double loss for me. As a customer and as a shareholder @deepigoyal must figure out where is the failure in the process. Atleast, this won’t happen again. — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022



Zomato managed to track down his biryani soon afterwards – and also sent him an extra helping as a gesture of apology.



Credit where it’s due! Sushant from customer service and product head of @zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra Biryani from @biryanibykilo! Issue has been resolved @deepigoyal! Atleast, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service pic.twitter.com/nZ1O7TvsAJ

— Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

After receiving his missing biryani, Kanwal tweeted his appreciation for their customer service. “Credit where it’s due! Sushant from customer service and product head of Zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra biryani from Biryani by Kilo… At least, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service,” he wrote.

Zomato has started a pilot project to deliver unique food items from select cities in India to different parts of the country. In a blogpost, CEO Deepinder Goyal said that through its 'Intercity Legends' service, Zomato is working to enable customers to order anywhere from India “legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, Mysore Pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur.”

Food items ordered through inter-city service will be delivered it the next day.