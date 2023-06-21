English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio after meeting PM Modi: 'India's time has come'

    PM Narendra Modi in US: Noted American investor Ray Dalio had words of praise for PM Modi. The Prime Minister, meanwhile, referred to him as a friend and distinguished author.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 21, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
    Narendra Modi Ray Dalio Twitter (2)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi met American billionaire investor Ray Dalio in New York. PM Modi said he urged the noted hedge-fund manager to deepen investments in India. They discussed the “reform trajectory of our government”.


    The 73-year-old founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, called PM Modi “reformed”, and said that India has an enormous potential.

    “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous, and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform,” Ray Dalio said.

    “India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created.”

    Related stories

    The Foreign Ministry described PM Modi's meeting with Dalio as "fruitful". "A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates @RayDalio," ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

    "PM highlighted reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of large number of legal provisions. PM invited @RayDalio for further investing in India," Bagchi said.

    On the same day, the Prime Minister met Tesla chief, billionaire Elon Musk, in New York. The much-anticipated meeting a big talking point on the internet on Wednesday. The Twitter and SpaceX chief said India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.

    PM Modi, who is visiting the US this week at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

    Other personalities on PM Modi's meeting list include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer and author Nicholas Nassim Taleb.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Narendra Modi #Ray Dalio
    first published: Jun 21, 2023 09:38 am