Billionaire investor Ray Dalio after meeting PM Modi: 'India's time has come'

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met American billionaire investor Ray Dalio in New York. PM Modi said he urged the noted hedge-fund manager to deepen investments in India. They discussed the “reform trajectory of our government”.

The 73-year-old founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, called PM Modi “reformed”, and said that India has an enormous potential.



Met my friend, the distinguished author and investor @RayDalio. Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our Government. pic.twitter.com/sgM9JSPtQn

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a man whose time has come when India’s time has come. The potential of India is enormous, and you have now a reformer who has the ability to transform and the popularity to transform,” Ray Dalio said.

“India and Prime Minister Modi are at a juncture in which a lot of opportunities will be created.”

The Foreign Ministry described PM Modi's meeting with Dalio as "fruitful". "A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi and investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates @RayDalio," ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

"PM highlighted reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of large number of legal provisions. PM invited @RayDalio for further investing in India," Bagchi said.

On the same day, the Prime Minister met Tesla chief, billionaire Elon Musk, in New York. The much-anticipated meeting a big talking point on the internet on Wednesday. The Twitter and SpaceX chief said India has more promise than any other large country and that he is incredibly excited about its future.

PM Modi, who is visiting the US this week at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, is meeting over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life, including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

Other personalities on PM Modi's meeting list include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer and author Nicholas Nassim Taleb.