Elon Musk says he’s a ‘fan of Modi’, praises his outlook for India. Watch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had a ‘very good’ conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on Tuesday evening. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Musk, 51, praised Modi’s outlook for India and reiterated his intention of investing in the country.

“I'm incredibly excited about the future of India. India has more promise than any large country in the world,” said Elon Musk, who has been in talks with the Indian government about establishing a manufacturing base for cars and batteries in the country.

“He (Modi) really cares about India because he's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do. We are just trying to figure out the right timing," Musk said. “In a nutshell, it was a fantastic meeting with the prime minister,” he added, calling himself a “fan” of PM Modi.

Musk noted that he has known PM Modi for a while – from the time the prime minister visited a Tesla factory in California several years ago. Asked if Tesla would enter the Indian market, Musk replied in the affirmative and said that Tesla would be in India “as soon as humanly possible.”



Asked about his plans for investment in India, Musk said the country had potential for all three pillars of sustainable energy future – the three pillars being potential for solar and wind energy generation, stationary battery packs and electric vehicles.

The Tesla CEO also said he hopes to bring Starlink satellite internet service to India, noting that it would help those in rural areas who have no access to the internet or where internet is too expensive for them.

He confirmed that PM Modi had extended an invitation to him to visit India and said he plans to visit India next year.

Musk is among the several high-profile personalities that PM Modi has met in the US. Others include astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.