    Moonlight, Sunshine, Novembirth: Meghalaya election candidates' names are viral

    There are at least 20 such candidates with unique and unusual names contesting this year's Meghalaya elections.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    Election to the 60-member Meghalaya House will be held on February 27. (File photo)

    Meghalaya elections are just around the corner and the candidate list is out for politicians contesting the polls. The last date for filing nominations was February 7 and this time, quite a few candidates have what we can term as uncommon and interesting names.

    Novembirth Ch. Marak is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chokpot. Now, it seems quite evident the backstory behind his name; he was possibly born in November.

    Then comes Fourteenson Lyngkhoi, the Indian National Congress from Mawthadraishan.

    There are at least 20 such candidates with unique and unusual names that have caught the internet's attention.

    There is a Nehru too, unsurprisingly from Congress, this year contesting from Pynursla.

    There's a candidate called Wellborn and another called Firstborn just like coincidentally there are candidates called Moonlight and Sunshine this year.

    Let's take a look at some of the other candidates and where they are contesting from.

    Wellborn Bynnud - Indian National Congress - Shella

    Firstborn Manner - Bharatiya Janata Party - Amlarem

    Sunshine Makri - United Democratic Party - Umsning

    Moonlight Pariat - United Democratic Party - Jowai

    Heaving Stone Kharpran - Voice Of The People Party - Mawryngkneng

    Generous Paslein - Independent - Nartiang

    Lasting Suchiang - All India Trinamool Congress - Mowkaiaw

    Forcaster Nongrang - Independent - Jirang

    Highlander Kharmalki - Bharatiya Janata Party - Mawryngkneng

    Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang - People's Democratic Front - Mawphlang

    Playness Khiewtam - All India Trinamool Congress - Shella

    Counsellor Mukhim - Bharatiya Janata Party - Mawkynrew

    Polestar Nongsiej - United Democratic Party - Nongstoin

    Victorealness Syiemlieh - Indian National Congress - Ranikor

    Mighter Marwein - Independent - Ranikor

    Sounder Strong Cajee - All India Trinamool Congress - Mawkyrwat

    Zenith .M. Sangma - All India Trinamool Congress - Rangsakona

    Election to the 60-member Meghalaya House will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.

    first published: Feb 22, 2023 10:44 am