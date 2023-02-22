Moonlight, Sunshine, Novembirth: Meghalaya election candidates' names are viral

Election to the 60-member Meghalaya House will be held on February 27. (File photo)

Meghalaya elections are just around the corner and the candidate list is out for politicians contesting the polls. The last date for filing nominations was February 7 and this time, quite a few candidates have what we can term as uncommon and interesting names.

Novembirth Ch. Marak is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Chokpot. Now, it seems quite evident the backstory behind his name; he was possibly born in November.

Then comes Fourteenson Lyngkhoi, the Indian National Congress from Mawthadraishan.

There are at least 20 such candidates with unique and unusual names that have caught the internet's attention.

There is a Nehru too, unsurprisingly from Congress, this year contesting from Pynursla.

There's a candidate called Wellborn and another called Firstborn just like coincidentally there are candidates called Moonlight and Sunshine this year.

Let's take a look at some of the other candidates and where they are contesting from.

Wellborn Bynnud - Indian National Congress - Shella

Firstborn Manner - Bharatiya Janata Party - Amlarem

Sunshine Makri - United Democratic Party - Umsning

Moonlight Pariat - United Democratic Party - Jowai

Heaving Stone Kharpran - Voice Of The People Party - Mawryngkneng

Generous Paslein - Independent - Nartiang

Lasting Suchiang - All India Trinamool Congress - Mowkaiaw

Forcaster Nongrang - Independent - Jirang

Highlander Kharmalki - Bharatiya Janata Party - Mawryngkneng

Auspicious Lyngdoh Mawphlang - People's Democratic Front - Mawphlang

Playness Khiewtam - All India Trinamool Congress - Shella

Counsellor Mukhim - Bharatiya Janata Party - Mawkynrew

Polestar Nongsiej - United Democratic Party - Nongstoin

Victorealness Syiemlieh - Indian National Congress - Ranikor

Mighter Marwein - Independent - Ranikor

Sounder Strong Cajee - All India Trinamool Congress - Mawkyrwat

Zenith .M. Sangma - All India Trinamool Congress - Rangsakona

Election to the 60-member Meghalaya House will be held on February 27. Votes will be counted on March 2.