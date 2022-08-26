English
    Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant cut off from supplying power to Ukraine - TASS quotes Russian-installed official

    A Russian-installed official in the seized portion of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia area said that Ukrainian forces destroyed the last power line tying the country to the Russian-run Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor on Friday, according to state-run news agency TASS.

    Reuters
    August 26, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

    A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had broken the final power line connecting the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with Ukraine, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

    TASS quoted Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian-backed local administration, as saying that the plant is currently not supplying electricity to Ukraine.

    On Thursday, Ukraine's state nuclear energy company said that the plant's six reactors had been disconnected from the country's national grid, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed Russian shelling.

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian forces in March. It remains near the frontline, and has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.

     
    Reuters
