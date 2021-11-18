MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

World Heritage Week: Free entry to all centrally protected monuments, sites on November 19

World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25. At present, 3,691 monuments across India are protected by the ASI, with the highest number, 745, in Uttar Pradesh. Among these 143 sites and monuments are ticketed.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 06:44 PM IST

Entry to all centrally protected historical monuments and sites will be free on Friday to mark the commencement of World Heritage Week celebrations, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India.

World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25.

At present, 3,691 monuments across India are protected by the ASI, with the highest number, 745, in Uttar Pradesh.

Among these 143 sites and monuments are ticketed.

The ASI order stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 6 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959, the Director General, Archaeological Survey of India hereby has directed that no fee shall be charged at all the ticketed Centrally protected monuments/archaeological sites and remains specified in the Second Schedule of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959 on November 19, 2021, on the commencement of the World Heritage week celebrations.”
PTI
Tags: #Archaeological Survey of India #Current Affairs #India #World Heritage Week
first published: Nov 18, 2021 06:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.