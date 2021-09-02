MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Will resume Afghanistan evacuation operations once Kabul airport reopens: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson

Commenting on how the rest of the Indians stranded in Afghanistan will be brought back to the country, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi: “We will be able to revisit this issue once operations at Kabul airport resume. Most Indians have left Afghanistan.”

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
(Image: AFP)

(Image: AFP)

Government of India will resume operations to evacuate Indian nationals from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan once the Kabul airport is reopened, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on September 2.

News agency ANI quoted him as saying: “Currently, Kabul airport is not operational. We will resume our operation to evacuate people from Kabul as soon the airport service resume.”

Commenting on how the rest of the Indians stranded in Afghanistan will be brought back to the country, he said: “We will be able to revisit this issue once operations at Kabul airport resume. Most Indians have left Afghanistan.”

When questioned on what kind of government the Taliban might form in Afghanistan, Bagchi said: “We are not aware of any detail or nature of what kind of government could be formed in Afghanistan. I have no update on our meeting with the Taliban.”

He added that India aims to ensure that “Afghanistan’s land is never used for terror activity of any kind”.

Close

Related stories

The MEA spokesperson's statement came hours after Taliban rulers said they were preparing to unveil their new government as the economy teetered on the edge of collapse more than two weeks after the Islamist militia captured Kabul.

Meanwhile, The Taliban approved Afghanistan's first Test match since their takeover and the Under-19 cricket team has left already for Bangladesh to play five ODIs and one four-day Test series against Bangladesh.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #Afghanistan evacuation #Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) #Taliban
first published: Sep 2, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.