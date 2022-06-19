English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: Sea of suitcases at Heathrow Airport after baggage system glitch

    "I could see this crazy mass of suitcases filling the pavement like an enormous luggage carpet," said Sky News editor Deborah Haynes.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 19, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
    Many passengers had to travel without their luggage. For others, check-in was delayed. (Image credit: @StuDempster)

    Many passengers had to travel without their luggage. For others, check-in was delayed. (Image credit: @StuDempster)


    A technical issue with baggage system left a flood of suitcases at one of the terminals of London's Heathrow Airport on June 17.

    Many passengers had to travel without their luggage. For others, check-in was delayed, the Telegraph reported.

    Sky News editor Deborah Haynes, who was exiting the airport after her arrival from Brussels, said she had never seen a chaotic situation like this.

    "I could see this crazy mass of suitcases filling the pavement like an enormous luggage carpet," she said.

    She tweeted a video showing the massive luggage pile-up at the airport.

    Close

    Related stories

     

    Some passengers were told that they might not get their luggage for two days, Sky News reported.

    "One passenger was overheard saying 'but I'm climbing Kilimanjaro tomorrow I need all my stuff'," another Sky News editor Dominic Waghorn,  who was also at Heathrow on Friday, said.

    A passenger named Stuart Dempster said there was a two-hour delay at baggage reclaim. 


     

    Heathrow Airport apologised to passengers for the chaos.

    "Earlier today there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved," an airport spokesperson told the BBC. "Passengers are now able to check-in as normal, but a number of passengers who departed from Terminal 2 earlier today may have travelled without their luggage."


    They added :"We are working closely with airlines to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible. We're sorry there's been disruption to passenger journeys."

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Heathrow airport #London #Travel
    first published: Jun 19, 2022 10:34 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.